UCLA Football Commit Marco Brewer Charged as Adult in Rape Case

UCLA football commit Marco Brewer pleaded not guilty to felony rape charges Wednesday, and the 17-year-old is being tried as an adult.

According to Lillian Schrock of the Corvallis Gazette-Times, the Corvallis (Oregon) High School offensive lineman was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

It is alleged that Brewer had sex with a person who was "incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation of physical helplessness."

Brewer has been held at the Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility, and he will have a bail reduction hearing Sept. 1.

The offensive guard is set to enter his senior season at Corvallis High School, but it is currently unclear if his legal situation will allow him to play.

Per Scout.com, Brewer is a 3-star recruit who stands at 6'4" and 280 pounds, and verbally committed to play for UCLA in June.