What We've Learned from Washington Redskins Training Camp so FarAugust 7, 2017
What We've Learned from Washington Redskins Training Camp so Far
It hasn't taken long for the Washington Redskins to learn two important things during 2017's training camp. First, the Burgundy and Gold can still count on fielding one of the most dynamic passing games in the NFL, despite losing Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson in free agency.
DJax and Garcon won't be missed too much if newcomer Terrelle Pryor Sr. carries his spectacular form at camp into the start of the real action. Pryor has wowed onlookers at Bon Secours with one highlight-reel grab after another, showcasing the blend of size and speed sure to undermine defenses this season.
For all his progress, Pryor's quick first impression isn't the only positive news from the Redskins' camp. New arrivals have been showing glimpses of talent on defense, with top draft pick Jonathan Allen and free-agent signing Zach Brown steadily starting to turn heads.
Brown and Allen's impact speaks to the most pleasing lesson emerging from this year's camp. Specifically, Washington's coaches have been finding out how much better the offseason acquisitions, via both the rookie class and veteran market, will make this team.
Read on for all the main lessons coming out of the Redskins' camp.
Trent Williams Shows No Signs of Slipping
With so many new faces at key positions on both sides of the ball, it will be important for Washington's incumbents to maintain their levels and provide the right platform for success.
Fortunately, one of the Redskins' most consistent performers, left tackle Trent Williams, is showing no signs of deteriorating. The perennial Pro Bowler is preparing for his eighth season in the big league and looks as good as ever based on his work at camp.
ESPN.com's John Keim applauded Williams' technical development after watching him thwart Preston Smith in one-on-one drills earlier in camp. Williams has developed a niche for adjusting on the fly, for reacting with a purpose to how his opponents go about setting up the pass rush.
His flair for the unpredictable also saw Junior Galette dominated in drills recently. Williams won all of his battles with the veteran 29-year-old edge-rusher on Thursday, per Mike Jones of the Washington Post.
The Redskins need to rely on Williams' continued excellence. After all, he is still the linchpin of the offensive line, despite the unit's rapid steps forward under coach Bill Callahan the last two years.
Williams, Washington's first-round draft choice in 2010, is no longer the lone standout along the front five. Right tackle Morgan Moses and guard Brandon Scherff have ensured Williams has the support he needs.
Even so, No. 71 being on song will maintain the strength of the front for the whole season.
Junior Galette Can Still Get to the Quarterback
He may have lost out to Williams, but Galette has at least proved he still has the core talent to get to the quarterback during camp.
After two years lost to Achilles injuries, Galette is bidding to recapture the form common late in his tenure with the New Orleans Saints, when he posted double-digit sacks in 2013 and 2014.
The first step toward convincing people he still has what it takes is for Galette to demonstrate he still boasts the fundamental attributes every prolific pass-rusher needs. He's got to show off the initial quicks, burst, bend and closing speed needed to dominate off the edge.
Thankfully, Galette has looked solid in those areas so far in Richmond, per Keim of ESPN.com:
"Galette has worked mostly with the No. 2 defense in the Redskins' base look as an outside linebacker, though he'll play with the starters in their nickel package. He's been noticeable as a pass-rusher, springing from his crouched four-point stance, using anticipation and a low center of gravity to win. He's quickly stepped upfield to defend the run at other times."
The fact Galette is being counted on to start on the nickel front speaks volumes about the Redskins' confidence he can still get to the passer.
Galette himself believes being lighter will help his cause, per Keim: "I'm more quicker, more explosive. Right now, I'm good for some good (sack) numbers."
It's a bold statement, but one Galette is acting like he is determined to back up during his third season in Washington. He is steadily building on a solid first few days at camp.
Earlier in the process, another report from Keim detailed how Galette showed off some of the variety in his rush moves the Redskins need to see: "He made Williams work. Galette did get Morgan Moses on one rush. And Galette showed what he could do on a stunt, working well with Preston Smith and ducking inside past Shawn Lauvao."
Versatility and dynamism are essential traits for a player who will add a lot to the defense if he can be trusted in a situational role. Players who can wreck games consistently on football's money down or in other obvious passing situations are worth their weight in gold.
If Galette adds this capability to coordinator Greg Manusky's unit, he will more than justify Washington's decision to give him three chances to make the grade in D.C.
New-Look Defensive Line Still a Work in Progress
The Redskins can surely count on fielding a better defensive line in 2017 after stockpiling talent up front this offseason. At least things should work out once Washington's coaches decide who exactly will play along the three-man front.
On the surface, the Redskins' new-look D-line should have picked itself after events in free agency and the draft. Top pick Allen is a starter, so is former Dallas Cowboys nose tackle Terrelle McClain and ex-Oakland Raiders trench warrior Stacy McGee.
Simple, right? Well, not exactly it seems.
The picture remains murky up front with a week of camp in the books. Apparently it's not a problem, though, at least in the eyes of new line coach Jim Tomsula.
He has railed against the idea of a fixed depth chart, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times: "If you have a helmet on, I want you on the field."
Although blunt and to the point, they are words Tomsula has been living by at camp, with the Redskins "rotating lineman in and out," per Paras.
Rather than assigning specific spots for each lineman, Tomsula is keen for his charges to be masters of all trades, according to JP Finlay of CSNMidAtlantic.com:
"Tomsula wants all of his players to be trained at each position on the D-line, and fully expects all of the players that make the active roster on game day to help. That means plenty of playing time for Ziggy Hood, Matt Ioannidis, Jonathan Allen, Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain, not to mention whatever player emerges at nose."
It's not an unreasonable idea. After all, making versatility the watchword up front can allow the Redskins to move players around in games and confuse opponents during the season.
Manusky and Tomsula will be able to move players around to target weaker blockers and ensure Washington's D' always exploits the right mismatch along the line of scrimmage.
This is the theory at least.
Flexibility is what every defense wants, but sometimes it's as simple as putting your players in their best positions to succeed. If Allen is most effective as a four or five-technique working over the left tackle, it's precisely where Tomsula and Manusky should regularly put him.
Allen has already shown hints of becoming the pass-rushing force the Redskins' D-line will need this season, per Jones of the Washington Post.
Aside from letting players focus solely on what they do best, there is also value in the continuity borne from assigning specific roles. Nowhere will this continuity be more valuable on Washington's defense than at nose tackle.
Tomsula has a lot of options to choose from in McGee, McClain, Joey Mbu, Phil Taylor Sr. and Hood. Sooner rather than later, though, the Redskins need to decide which man is the best anchor for their base defense.
It's too important a job to trust to a revolving door-like approach.
Zach Brown Looking Like a Starter
Handing Zach Brown a one-year deal this offseason was a tacit acknowledgment from the Redskins they needed more athleticism at middle linebacker. Frankly, it was a long overdue admission.
Now Brown is beginning to make his case for a starting role this season. A Pro Bowler with the Buffalo Bills a year ago, Brown has been making plays during his first camp as a member of the Burgundy and Gold.
Those plays are starting to come alongside the starters, per CSNMidAtlantic.com's Finlay:
"On Thursday, Will Compton and Zach Brown took the field together with the first group, and that dup was on the field for the final 2-minute drill of the session. It's starting to look like Mason Foster will be the third interior linebacker, and while he will still play plenty, it seems Compton and Brown will be the starters. Brown made a nice play late in the session, as he tipped a ball in the end zone that Josh Norman grabbed for an interception."
Brown's ascension is significant because the 27-year-old can offer things incumbents Will Compton and Mason Foster can't. In particular, Brown will add greater speed and range from the middle, both as a pass defender and a force on the blitz.
However, it's as an intimidating run defender where Brown's greater impact may be felt. Numbers from Pro Football Focus (h/t Maurice Hawkins of USA Today's Redskins Wire) help detail how effective Brown was at snuffing out ground games in 2016.
It's hardly a surprise Brown's talent is starting to show. If anything, it's more noteworthy Compton is keeping his place among the starters ahead of Foster, whom Finlay noted "probably outplayed Compton" last season.
In fairness to Compton, he has proved his value as a signal-caller, but in previous coordinator Joe Barry's scheme. Yet Foster is the better athlete, one whose 6'1" and 250-pound frame is ideal for the heart of the linebacker corps on a defense under pressure to tighten up against the run.
Brown was always going to emerge as the best player on the team at this position. The growing question now becomes who should start alongside him?
My vote goes to Foster.
New Coaches Bring a Welcome Change
New players aren't the only ones bringing a different feel and new swagger to the defense. A welcome change in attitude is also coming from the arrival of new coaches.
Tomsula is already making his mark with the many linemen competing for playing time. In fact, he has been putting them through their paces at camp with a new and somewhat unorthodox routine.
Boxing, both it's footwork and striking techniques, is becoming increasingly familiar to Washington's D-linemen on Tomsula's watch.
He explained the value of schooling his players in the sweet science, per Nora Princiotti of the Washington Times: "No. 1, it's an aggressive action. OK? And you need to be aggressive with your hands and your movements. No. 2, your eye speed, seeing [what] things [are] coming from where. No. 3, your own hand speed. No. 4, throwing those uppercuts, those are coming up humps that've got to come out of your hips."
If ever there was an appropriate place for the phrase method to the madness, this is it. Tomsula is absolutely right to preach the virtues of anything aimed at helping linemen improve their foot speed, range of movement and hands usage.
It's no different than when skilled pass-rushers engage in martial arts practice to help them win the one-on-one battles common in the pit on Sundays.
Frankly, Redskins players should welcome any method Tomsula employs. They should implicitly trust the 49-year-old's track record of producing dominant defensive fronts in the pros.
More than anything else, new and more creative methods are a great way for a coach to revitalize a group of players grown stale under the old regime. There's optimism and vibrancy about Washington's defensive line and its prospects since Tomsula arrived.
Another new assistant making a lasting impression in camp is defensive backs coach Torrian Gray. Coming from the University of Florida, Gray has added a college-style enthusiasm to teaching the secondary. Yet the change in approach is also linked to a keen attention to detail.
Star cornerback Josh Norman has noticed both things since Gray arrived, per Paul Woody of the Richmond Times-Dispatch: "He brings a sound technique background to what he does. His approach is pretty cool. It vibes well with the group. He's a funny guy. I think that resonates with people when you have an energetic, funny guy. It comes off as, 'OK, we can rock with this and learn some stuff.'"
Getting key veterans such as Norman and Galette to respond to coaching will be vitally important this season. It's senior figures like these who will ensure the enthusiasm for the new defense carries over onto the field.
Washington's new assistants on defense are already making a difference by winning over the significant members on the unit.
Spencer Long Still Searching for Consistency at Center
Washington needs Spencer Long to make the center job his own in 2017. He's no longer a guard filling in for the regular man in the middle, now Long is the first choice the team is counting on to anchor the offensive front.
So far, 2014's third-round pick has been searching for consistency at training camp. The good news is the former Nebraska road grader has gotten better as camp has progressed.
Long earned praise for his work on Thursday from Jones of the Washington Post, who commended the 26-year-old for how he handled power in the middle. These improved showings came after Jones noted Long had struggled containing Mbu during the first days in Richmond.
Long's development has been one of the most overlooked storylines of the Redskins' offseason. Don't kid yourself, though, his ability to play competently over the ball is significant to Washington's chances of returning to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.
The rest of the O-line is set, barring any concerns about left guard Shawn Lauvao. Yet Williams, Scherff and Moses are three starters as good as any other trio in the league.
Even so, everything will hinge on Washington's strength in the middle up front. Long has to make a major success of his switch to full-time center.
He can start by impressing onlookers more consistently.
Wide Receiver Depth Better Than Expected
When a team loses two receivers as good as Jackson and Garcon, the focus is naturally going to be on how best to replace them. Yet the Redskins didn't boast the second-best pass offense in football in 2016 just because Garcon and Jackson featured prominently in the nightmares of defensive backs.
There was also a strength in depth to Washington's contingency of pass-catchers. Admittedly, it came mostly from tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis, along with soft-handed running back Chris Thompson.
However, the emergence of Jamison Crowder as a legitimate big-play threat also meant the wide receiver position wasn't all about Jackson and Garcon. Crowder likely takes one of the top two jobs at wideout in 2017, but the overall depth at the spot is looking even stronger than last season.
It helps 2016's first-round pick Josh Doctson is back, healthy and showing glimpses of why the Redskins picked him 22nd overall a year ago. CSN MidAtlantic's Finlay identified the former TCU ace as the standout of Day 1.
Doctson's emergence will grab headlines, but don't sleep on those heralded receivers who have impressed.
Among them, 2014 fifth-round pick Ryan Grant has been staking his claim to earn more reps this season, according to Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch: "Ryan Grant made a nice catch over Josh Norman, getting the ball at its highest point. Grant has earned the opportunity to play in regular-season games."
The sentiment was echoed in another report from Finlay: "Grant catches what seems like every ball that comes his way, and if camp is any indication, will be a true part of this offense in 2017."
Grant arrived in the league as a sure-handed, possession-style receiver, but has struggled to see the field. He has never made more than five starts in a season and caught a mere nine passes during the 2016 campaign.
The lack of involvement hasn't stopped head coach Jay Gruden from saying Grant is his "most consistent" wide receiver.
Grant and Doctson turning their camp performances into production when the games matter can give the Redskins four excellent receivers. Such a bounty won't be wasted on Gruden and quarterback Kirk Cousins in an offense still most effective when the ball is in the air.
Terrelle Pryor Sr. Has the Chance to Be Special
It's been easy to think this year's Redskins camp hasn't been a format for the team to prepare for a successful season. Instead, it's merely been the stage for Pryor to show off what he can do athletically.
What he's done is display the leaping ability, sure hands and lightning vertical speed, making him a weapon teams will fear during the regular season.
While it's easy to get carried away with camp showings, remember Pryor hasn't just been solid at Bon Secours. He's been downright awesome.
The 28-year-old has beaten every coverage defender put in front of him, as well as making a catch sure to live long in the memory on almost every day. Pryor began by humbling Bashaud Breeland, per Jones of the Washington Post, before fellow Post writer Master Tesfatsion described the one-handed work of art he used to beat Dashaun Phillips.
Yet Pryor didn't stop there. Instead, he continued making those who tried to keep him under wraps look foolish.
Breeland suffered again recently, per Tesfatsion, who relayed highlights of Pryor's latest special grab on social media. Tesfatsion also felt compelled to share highlights of Pryor going vertical to leave Quinton Dunbar trailing.
It's little wonder so many are so excited about what Pryor can do during his first year in Washington. This is no longer about hailing the potential of a player who topped 1,000 yards with football's worst team, the 1-15 Cleveland Browns in 2016—Pryor's first year playing wideout.
Now the anticipation comes from the talent he has shown in Richmond.
I previously compared Pryor's playmaking promise to the kind of game-breaking skills Randy Moss used to dominate the NFL. Rather than Moss, NBCSN NFL analyst Ross Tucker says he sees shades of ex-Detroit Lions prolific flanker Calvin Johnson in Pryor's play, per Lisa Redmond of CSNMidAtlantic.com.
When the Redskins snapped up Pryor on a one-year deal in free agency, it looked like a low-risk, cost-effective way of making up for the losses at wide receiver. Yet based on Pryor's showing at camp, the signing now looks like a steal, because Washington's newest wideout could be truly special.
The Redskins don't have the makings of a special team just yet. However, camp has shown this is still a group with playoff potential thanks to a passing game set to stay strong and a defense buoyed by better athletes along the front seven.