What We've Learned from Washington Redskins Training Camp so Far

3 of 8

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Redskins can surely count on fielding a better defensive line in 2017 after stockpiling talent up front this offseason. At least things should work out once Washington's coaches decide who exactly will play along the three-man front.

On the surface, the Redskins' new-look D-line should have picked itself after events in free agency and the draft. Top pick Allen is a starter, so is former Dallas Cowboys nose tackle Terrelle McClain and ex-Oakland Raiders trench warrior Stacy McGee.

Simple, right? Well, not exactly it seems.

The picture remains murky up front with a week of camp in the books. Apparently it's not a problem, though, at least in the eyes of new line coach Jim Tomsula.

He has railed against the idea of a fixed depth chart, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times: "If you have a helmet on, I want you on the field."

Although blunt and to the point, they are words Tomsula has been living by at camp, with the Redskins "rotating lineman in and out," per Paras.

Rather than assigning specific spots for each lineman, Tomsula is keen for his charges to be masters of all trades, according to JP Finlay of CSNMidAtlantic.com:

"Tomsula wants all of his players to be trained at each position on the D-line, and fully expects all of the players that make the active roster on game day to help. That means plenty of playing time for Ziggy Hood, Matt Ioannidis, Jonathan Allen, Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain, not to mention whatever player emerges at nose."

It's not an unreasonable idea. After all, making versatility the watchword up front can allow the Redskins to move players around in games and confuse opponents during the season.

Manusky and Tomsula will be able to move players around to target weaker blockers and ensure Washington's D' always exploits the right mismatch along the line of scrimmage.

This is the theory at least.

Flexibility is what every defense wants, but sometimes it's as simple as putting your players in their best positions to succeed. If Allen is most effective as a four or five-technique working over the left tackle, it's precisely where Tomsula and Manusky should regularly put him.

Allen has already shown hints of becoming the pass-rushing force the Redskins' D-line will need this season, per Jones of the Washington Post.

Aside from letting players focus solely on what they do best, there is also value in the continuity borne from assigning specific roles. Nowhere will this continuity be more valuable on Washington's defense than at nose tackle.

Tomsula has a lot of options to choose from in McGee, McClain, Joey Mbu, Phil Taylor Sr. and Hood. Sooner rather than later, though, the Redskins need to decide which man is the best anchor for their base defense.

It's too important a job to trust to a revolving door-like approach.