FSU WR Da'Vante Phillips Suspended After Being Charged with Multiple Felonies

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Florida State wide receiver Da'Vante Phillips has been suspended indefinitely from the team after being charged with five felonies, per Wayne McGahee of the Tallahassee Democrat.

Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat reported Friday the charges against Phillips include cashing or depositing items with intent to defraud and grand theft.

FSU released a statement on the situation, per Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times: "Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher announced today that junior receiver Da'Vante Phillips has been indefinitely suspended from the football team in accordance with athletic department policy. He will have no further comment at this time."

Baker added the grand theft charge is for a sum between $300 and $5,000.

The Miami, Florida, native is set to enter his junior season, but he has yet to make a significant impact for the Seminoles.

In two years with the team, Phillips has made just five receptions for 30 yards.