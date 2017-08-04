    Adrien Robinson Arrested for Possession of Drugs, Paraphernalia

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2017

    Tight end Adrien Robinson (81), fourth-round draft pick, runs during drills at the New York Giants rookie minicamp in East Rutherford, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
    Mel Evans/Associated Press

    Free-agent tight end Adrien Robinson was arrested in Union County, Pennsylvania, on Monday night and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

    According to TMZ Sports, police said they found nearly 25 pounds of marijuana in Robinson's vehicle.

    The 28-year-old posted bail and is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 8.

    The New York Giants selected Robinson in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Cincinnati, but he went on to play sparingly.

    In three seasons with the team, Robinson caught just five passes for 50 yards and one touchdown.

    Robinson signed a reserve/future contract with the New York Jets in 2016, but he was released before ever appearing in a game for the team.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cowboys Beat Cards to Kick Off NFL Preseason

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      T.O. Is Casualty of Politics in HOF Voting

      Mike Freeman
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady Not Denying He Suffered a Concussion Last Season

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jim Plunkett's Painful Journey: 'My Life Sucks'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report