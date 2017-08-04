Adrien Robinson Arrested for Possession of Drugs, Paraphernalia

Mel Evans/Associated Press

Free-agent tight end Adrien Robinson was arrested in Union County, Pennsylvania, on Monday night and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to TMZ Sports, police said they found nearly 25 pounds of marijuana in Robinson's vehicle.

The 28-year-old posted bail and is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 8.

The New York Giants selected Robinson in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Cincinnati, but he went on to play sparingly.

In three seasons with the team, Robinson caught just five passes for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Robinson signed a reserve/future contract with the New York Jets in 2016, but he was released before ever appearing in a game for the team.