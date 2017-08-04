Kavell Bigby-Williams Won't Be Charged in Sexual Assault Investigation

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Former Oregon Ducks basketball player and current LSU transfer Kavell Bigby-Williams will not be charged following a sexual assault investigation.

According to Dylan Darling of the Register-Guard, the Gillette College Police Department closed the case Thursday after Bigby-Williams was suspected of forcible rape on the school's campus in Gillette, Wyoming, last year.

Gillette College spokeswoman Wendy Smith wrote the following in an email after a third-party report regarding the case was reviewed: "After reviewing the case facts, and consulting with the alleged victim and the investigating officers, the county attorney’s office declined criminal prosecution in the matter."

The report notes a woman said she had been drinking and didn't remember much from the encounter, but "police observed bruises on the woman’s neck, and she told them she had experienced vaginal pain." Bigby-Williams said he and the woman engaged in consensual sex.

Bigby-Williams will sit out the 2017-18 campaign before joining LSU as a transfer in 2018-19 after coming off the bench for the Ducks last season.