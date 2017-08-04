Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Suns Would Offer Eric Bledsoe, Dragan Bender Deal

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly found a trade package they would be willing to offer the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for point guard Kyrie Irving.

Per Darren Wolfson of ESPN 1500 (via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports), the Suns are willing to include Eric Bledsoe, Dragan Bender and the protected 2018 first-round draft pick they received from the Miami Heat.

Wolfson noted the Suns won't include Josh Jackson, the team's first-round draft pick in June, in a potential deal for Irving.

Irving has been the subject of trade rumors since ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst reported July 24 the four-time All-Star wanted the Cavaliers to deal him.

The Suns have lingered as a potential trade partner for the Cavs throughout this process. Vince Grzegorek of Cleveland Scene reported June 26 the two teams had a predraft trade in place to send Irving and another piece to Phoenix for Eric Bledsoe and the No. 4 overall pick, with the pick then being dealt to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Paul George.

While it's unclear if the Suns' package of Bledsoe, Bender and a first-round draft pick would entice Cleveland, ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported July 26 that LeBron James invited Bledsoe to work out with him in Las Vegas.