Twin 4-Star Prospects Makhi, Makhel Mitchell Commit to Maryland

Maryland's 2019 recruiting class is off to an excellent start after twin brothers Makhi and Makhel Mitchell committed to the school on Friday.

Per Jeff Ermann of 247Sports, the Mitchell brothers gave their verbal commitment to the Terrapins after regularly attending Maryland home games since they were in eighth grade.

Getting the Mitchell twins to commit two years out is a huge win for Maryland and head coach Mark Turgeon. Both players earn high recruiting marks and could turn into impact players for the Terrapins.

Makhi is the better overall prospect. He is a 4-star player ranked as the No. 1 center recruit in the state of Maryland, No. 9 center recruit in the nation and No. 46 overall recruit in the 2019 class.

Makhel is also a 4-star prospect who is the No. 2 power forward from the state of Maryland, No. 25 power foward recruit in the country and No. 93 overall recruit in the 2019 class.

Maryland assistant coach Kevin Broadus was instrumental in recruiting both players to the program and being able to close the deal so quickly.

“That's a good dude,” Makhi told Ermann about Broadus. "He's very caring, supportive, he came to like every other game for the WCAC, he was our tour (guide) when we went on a visit (to Georgetown). He's very supportive.”

Turgeon has done an excellent job of returning Maryland to prominence in his six seasons as head coach. The Terrapins have won at least 24 games and made the NCAA tournament in each of the last three seasons.

Being able to land two high-profile big men recruits for 2019 will go a long way toward ensuring Maryland will remain one of the best programs in the Big Ten for years to come.

Recruiting info via Scout.com.