    Eva Marie Announces Departure from WWE After 4 Years

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2017

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - A record crowd of 101,763 fans from all 50 states and 35 countries at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for WWE)
    Brandon Wade/Associated Press

    WWE star Eva Marie is leaving the company four years after making her debut on the main roster. 

    Eva Marie announced her departure from WWE on Twitter on Friday:

    Her official main roster debut in WWE came on July 1, 2013, when she was involved in a Raw segment involving other cast members of the E! reality series Total Divas.

    After being part of a 10-women tag team match at WrestleMania 32, Marie's television appearances were more sporadic. She was drafted to SmackDown during the most recent brand split in July 2016, though she never wrestled as part of a gimmick to keep her out of the ring. 

    Marie was suspended for 30 days by WWE in August 2016 after violating the company's wellness policy. She hasn't worked a WWE television show since her suspension. 

    In addition to her work for WWE, Marie appeared in the 2017 movie Inconceivable that was released on June 30. 

    Related

      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

      Corey Jacobs
      via Wrestling News
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

      Kevin Wong
      via Bleacher Report