Adam Lallana to Miss 'A Couple of Months' with Thigh Injury

Liverpool have suffered a major blow ahead of the 2017-18 Premier League season, as star midfielder Adam Lallana has sustained a thigh injury that will sideline him for "a couple of months."

According to the club's official website, he suffered the setback during the final of the Audi Cup against Atletico Madrid.

Manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update:

"This is certainly not news we would have wanted.

"Unfortunately, the damage is such that it will likely mean Adam is out for a couple of months not weeks, so I think we can pretty much rule him out of August and September.

"Beyond that we will monitor and wait and see. He is a boy with a world-class attitude to everything professionally and he has always come back in good time from injury setbacks since I have been here, so we will see."

The 29-year-old started the majority of Liverpool's Premier League outings last year, finishing the season with eight goals and seven assists. It was his best campaign for the Reds since moving to Anfield in 2014.

While his absence will be a blow for the Reds, the timing of the setback could be worse. With almost four weeks still left in the summer transfer window, Liverpool have plenty of time to sign an additional midfielder who can replace the England international.

The Reds have been linked with RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita on an almost daily basis this summer and reportedly made an offer for the Guinea international in late July, per Miguel Delaney of the Independent. With depth now sorely needed, they could return with an improved bid.