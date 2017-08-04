Usain Bolt Confirms 2017 IAAF World Championships Will Be His Final Competition

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt confirmed Friday the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London will be his final official competition.

Bolt posted a video on his Instagram page with a look back at his illustrious career on the day before the event gets underway at Olympic Stadium:

The 30-year-old eight-time Olympic gold medalist is scheduled for two races in London: the 100 meters, the event that skyrocketed him to superstardom during the peak of his career, and the 4x100-meter relay with his Jamaican teammates.

Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports passed along comments Bolt made Tuesday about the low outside expectations heading into his final individual race.

"Again, I'm the underdog for some reason," he said. "That's what I keep reading. That's what my team keeps telling me. So I've got to prove myself once more."

Bolt holds the world record in the 100 at 9.58 seconds, but his best time so far during the current campaign is a 9.95 seconds.

He'll likely need one final vintage performance similar to his three consecutive Olympic golds in the event in order to end on a high note.

The 100-meter final is set for Saturday following Friday's preliminary rounds. His last race will be the relay, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, the penultimate day of the meet.