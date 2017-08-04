Tom Brady Doesn't Think It's 'Anyone's Business' If He Had Concussion in 2016

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady refused to confirm or deny whether he suffered a concussion during the 2016 NFL season, a claim originally made by his wife, Gisele Bundchen, during an interview on CBS This Morning back in May.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe passed along Brady's response when asked about the issue Friday: "I don't think that's anyone's business."

"As you know, it's not the most, like—let's say 'unaggressive' sport. Right?" Bundchen told CBS This Morning in May. "Football, like, he had a concussion last year. I mean, he has concussions pretty much every—I mean, we don't talk about—but he does have concussions."

Brady's non-answer on the subject is consistent with his previous comments about Bundchen's statement. He told Kevin Negandhi of ESPN's E:60 his wife obviously has knowledge of what his body is going through, but he wouldn't provide further details, per Ryan Hannable of WEEI.

"She's there every day," Brady said last month. "We go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I am sore. She knows when I am tired. She knows when I get hit. We drive home together. But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She's a very concerned wife and very loving."

The possible cumulative impact of head injuries remains a hot-button topic after the JAMA Network provided the latest results of research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which can only be positively identified with an autopsy, in football players after their death.

Researchers found 110 of 111 (99 percent) of former NFL players showed positive signs of the degenerative brain disease. In all, 87 percent of the individuals who played football at any level were "neuropathologically diagnosed" with CTE.

Brady has never been listed on the Patriots' injury report with a concussion.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback, who celebrated his 40th birthday Thursday, is set to play his 18th season with New England.