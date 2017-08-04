Carmelo Anthony Says the Knicks 'Know What I'm Looking For'

Elsa/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony has told the New York Knicks what he wants as he prepares for the 2017-18 NBA season.

During a Thursday appearance on SportsCenter (via Marc Berman of the New York Post), Anthony had this to say about his discussions with Knicks management:

“Conversations have been had. There’ve been plenty of conversations that have been had on both sides. I think we both know where we stand as far as myself, as far as the Knicks organization. They know how I feel. I know how they feel. We have been in communication. At this point, I want to see what happens. I just want to enjoy my offseason despite everything that’s surrounding me.’’

Anthony also said the Knicks know how he feels and "what I’m looking for."

It's unclear what exactly Anthony means based on those comments. The 10-time All-Star is reportedly trying to steer a trade to the Houston Rockets.

Berman reported Monday that Anthony would only be willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Rockets, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer "good enough" because of their current situation with Kyrie Irving wanting to be traded.

Anthony has spent the past seven seasons with the Knicks after being acquired in a midseason trade from the Denver Nuggets in 2011. He's owed $26.2 million next season with a player option worth $27.9 million for 2018-19, per Spotrac.