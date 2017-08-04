    Avery Johnson, Alabama Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2017

    Mar 1, 2017; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Avery Johnson reacts about a call during the game against Mississippi Rebels at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
    Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

    The University of Alabama and head basketball coach Avery Johnson agreed to a two-year contract extension on Friday.

    Per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), Alabama's board of trustees' compensation committee approved the two-year extension that will keep Johnson with the program through 2023 and pay him an annual salary of $2.9 million. 

    Johnson has been head coach at Alabama since he was hired in April 2015. The 52-year-old has led the Crimson Tide to back-to-back winning records and a 37-30 overall record, though they have lost in the first round of the NIT in each of his first two seasons. 

    Alabama hasn't made the NCAA tournament since the 2011-12 season when Anthony Grant was head coach. 

    Johnson spent seven seasons as an NBA head coach with the Dallas Mavericks and New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets from 2004-13. He was named the 2005-06 NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Mavericks to a 60-22 record.

    Related

      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Ex-Baylor HC Dave Bliss Accepts High School HC Job

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      'NBA Jam' Meets NYC High School Hoops

      David Gardner
      via Bleacher Report
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Report: Dayton's Miller Facing Assault Charges

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      5-Star C Mitchell Robinson Granted Transfer Release

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report