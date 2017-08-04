Avery Johnson, Alabama Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Alabama and head basketball coach Avery Johnson agreed to a two-year contract extension on Friday.

Per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), Alabama's board of trustees' compensation committee approved the two-year extension that will keep Johnson with the program through 2023 and pay him an annual salary of $2.9 million.

Johnson has been head coach at Alabama since he was hired in April 2015. The 52-year-old has led the Crimson Tide to back-to-back winning records and a 37-30 overall record, though they have lost in the first round of the NIT in each of his first two seasons.

Alabama hasn't made the NCAA tournament since the 2011-12 season when Anthony Grant was head coach.

Johnson spent seven seasons as an NBA head coach with the Dallas Mavericks and New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets from 2004-13. He was named the 2005-06 NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Mavericks to a 60-22 record.