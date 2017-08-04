Corey Kluber Becomes 2nd SP in 2017 to Have Multiples CGs with 10+ Strikeouts

Corey Kluber Becomes 2nd SP in 2017 to Have Multiples CGs with 10+ StrikeoutsAugust 4, 2017
David Maxwell/Getty Images
Fact: Corey Kluber threw a complete game and struck out 11 in the Cleveland Indians' 5-1 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday, becoming only the second pitcher in baseball this season, after Max Scherzer, to have multiple complete games with 10 or more strikeouts.
Source: B/R Insights