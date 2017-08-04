    Corey Kluber Becomes 2nd SP in 2017 to Have Multiples CGs with 10+ Strikeouts

    Daily FactsBleacher ReportAugust 4, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 03: Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning at Progressive Field on August 3, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Kluber pitched a complete game as the Indians defeated the Yankees 5-1. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)
    David Maxwell/Getty Images

    Fact: Corey Kluber threw a complete game and struck out 11 in the Cleveland Indians' 5-1 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday, becoming only the second pitcher in baseball this season, after Max Scherzer, to have multiple complete games with 10 or more strikeouts. 

    Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

    Source: B/R Insights

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Darvish Making Dodgers Debut Tonight

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Updated Postseason Predictions Post-Deadline

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Kluber Ks 11 as Indians Beat Yankees

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Sonny Can't Solve Yanks' Real Problems

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report