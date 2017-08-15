Biggest Looming Decision for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The 2017 NFL preseason is underway, and we're about three weeks from the season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. Between now and then, teams will spend time evaluating their rosters and fleshing out their depth charts.

Per Albert Breer of The MMQB, rather than cut down from 90 players to 75 and then 53, as has been the case in years past, NFL teams will now make all of the cuts at once on Sept. 2. Those aren't the only decisions teams must make over the coming weeks, though.

For each NFL team, one choice looms above all others as having the biggest impact on their chances of success in 2017. For some, it's on defense. For others, it's the offensive line. And who can forget the squads with the always popular August quarterback controversy?

From Arizona to Washington, every team has one. Here is the biggest looming decision for each NFL team.