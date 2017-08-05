Netherlands vs. Denmark: Live Stream, TV Info for Women's Euro 2017 Final

JOHN THYS/Getty Images

Either tournament hosts the Netherlands or Denmark will end Germany's 22-year grip on European football when they contest the Women's Euro 2017 final at De Grolsch Veste in Enschede on Sunday evening.

The Dutch hold a distinct home advantage and illustrated the power of their support en route to a 3-0 hammering of title favourites England on Friday, while the Danes defeated Austria on penalties following a 0-0 stalemate.

This will be the Netherlands' first appearance in a women's European Championships final, with manager Sarina Wiegman's side set to beat their previous best finish, when they reached the semis in 2009.

Denmark have made it to the semi-finals in four of the last eight tournaments and even won the tournament's equivalent in 1979—when it was made up of only 12 teams—after finishing runner-up 10 years prior.

Read on for a preview of the Women's Euro 2017 final, complete with breakdown of all the essential live-stream information and how you can tune into the action.

Date: Sunday, August 6

Time: 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Venue: De Grolsch Veste, Enschede, Netherlands

TV Info: Channel 4 (UK)

Live Stream: All 4 (UK)

Preview

The Netherlands may have been the home outfit but were nonetheless seen as underdogs for their clash against England on Friday, which made their 3-0 demolition of the Lionesses all the more shocking a result.

Vivianne Miedema's header across goal opened the scoring for the Oranje before a woeful Fara Williams header set Danielle Van de Donk up for a second, and Millie Bright's late own-goal compounded England's defeat.

Austria and Denmark's clash, on the other hand, was a duller encounter that ended with the latter pummelling an inaccurate opposition 3-0 in a penalty shootout to book a maiden Women's Euro final appearance.

Miedema is the Netherlands' joint-top scorer in the competition with two goals—three behind the tournament's current goal leader, England's Jodie Taylor—but De Donk also had cause to celebrate following Friday's win:

On paper, it looks likely the Netherlands will be the aggressors in Sunday's duel considering they topped Group A with maximum spoils, which included a 1-0 victory over Denmark.

Not only that, but the one goal they conceded during the group stage remains the only goal they've leaked in the competition so far, and OptaJohan explained defender Anouk Dekker's input in progressing to the final:

The Danish haven't been without their own resilient results, however, and the Netherlands were the only team to score past them in the first phase, leaking a second to Germany in the quarter-finals.

Football blogger Tim Stillman pointed out Denmark's deficiencies during their narrow victory over Austria on Friday, a weakness they won't be able to show against the Oranje if they're to emerge triumphant on Sunday:

The Women's European Championship will usher in just its third champion in Enschede, with Norway having won the 1993 competition and Germany accounting for the seven other titles distributed in its current format.

Denmark may have more experience advancing to the latter stages of the tournament, but the Netherlands' recent form suggests we may witness a home triumph if they can maintain their current trajectory.