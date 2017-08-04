    Charles Oakley Reaches Plea Deal in Madison Square Garden Incident

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 23: Former NBA player Charles Oakley sits court side prior to the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on February 15, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley reached a plea deal Friday to have his charges stemming from a February incident at Madison Square Garden dropped.

    Per ESPN's Ian Begley, Oakley's plea agreement "essentially clears him of charges as long as he stays out of trouble for 6 months."

    Oakley was ejected from a New York Knicks game against the Los Angeles Clippers and eventually charged with three counts of assault after an altercation with security. 

    Margaret Hartmann of New York Magazine reported in February that Oakley was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one of criminal trespass after being removed from MSG by security. 

    TMZ Sports reported in June that Oakley rejected the same plea deal he wound up accepting on Friday, known as an adjournment contemplation dismissal. It would have included the arrest being completely expunged from his record if he could stay out of trouble for six months.

    Oakley played 19 seasons in the NBA, including 10 with the Knicks from 1988-98. He was named to the NBA's all-defensive team and helped the the Knicks to the NBA Finals in the 1993-94 season. 

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Melo Has Had 'Great Conversations' with New GM

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Coaches on Hot Seat Entering 2017-18 Season

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaVar: I'd Beat Jordan with Hand Behind My Back

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      One NBA Scout Compared Fultz to D-Wade

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report