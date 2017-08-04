Charles Oakley Reaches Plea Deal in Madison Square Garden Incident

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley reached a plea deal Friday to have his charges stemming from a February incident at Madison Square Garden dropped.

Per ESPN's Ian Begley, Oakley's plea agreement "essentially clears him of charges as long as he stays out of trouble for 6 months."

Oakley was ejected from a New York Knicks game against the Los Angeles Clippers and eventually charged with three counts of assault after an altercation with security.

Margaret Hartmann of New York Magazine reported in February that Oakley was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one of criminal trespass after being removed from MSG by security.

TMZ Sports reported in June that Oakley rejected the same plea deal he wound up accepting on Friday, known as an adjournment contemplation dismissal. It would have included the arrest being completely expunged from his record if he could stay out of trouble for six months.

Oakley played 19 seasons in the NBA, including 10 with the Knicks from 1988-98. He was named to the NBA's all-defensive team and helped the the Knicks to the NBA Finals in the 1993-94 season.