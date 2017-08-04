Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill Arrested for Reckless Driving

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill was arrested and charged with reckless driving after being stopped by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Logan Lowery of the Daily Journal reported Hill's arrest and charges against him. Per Joel Coleman of the Starkville Daily News, Hill was arrested on Highway 82.

Hill is expected to compete for carries at Mississippi State this season, though the Bulldogs are stacked with talent in the backfield.

Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald led the team with 1,375 rushing yards in 2016. Junior Aeris Williams ran for 720 yards and will likely be given the bulk of carries among Mississippi State running backs.

Hill was an early commit to Mississippi State's 2017 recruiting class. He originally gave a verbal pledge to the Bulldogs in May 2016 and is a highly touted running back who was rated as a 4-star prospect and No. 9 player at the position in the nation, per Scout.