Timothy Bradley Announces Retirement from Boxing

JOHN GURZINSKI/Getty Images

Timothy Bradley, a former two-weight world champion, has confirmed he is to retire from boxing.

News broke on Saturday that the 33-year-old is to step away from the sport, as noted by boxing journalist Keith Idec:

Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times provided further details as to why Bradley had taken the decision:

As relayed by the Associated Press via ESPN, the decision came through on Saturday evening as Bradley fulfilled commentary duties during Vasyl Lomachenko's win over Miguel Marriaga. The man known as Desert Storm hangs up the gloves with a professional record of 33-2-1.

Per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Bradley said he will leave the sport "filled with mixed emotions," although he insisted it is time to "turn the page."

The man from Palm Springs, California, has been inactive for more than a year, with his previous bout a loss against Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Throughout his professional career, it was Bradley's tussles with the legendary Filipino for which he will be remembered most. The duo completed a trilogy, the first of which was won by the American on a split decision, before Pacquiao emerged victor in the subsequent bouts.

Bradley is also remembered for an epic win against Ruslan Provodnikov in 2013 and, later that year, a split-decision win over Juan Manuel Marquez.

In beating Pacquiao the first time, Bradley picked up the WBO welterweight title, a belt he held twice in his career. He also won three titles at light welterweight, including two stints as the WBC champion.