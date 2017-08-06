    Timothy Bradley Announces Retirement from Boxing

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2017

    Welterweight boxer Timothy Bradley Jr. speaks during a final press conference with Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino Wednesday April 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao and Timothy Bradley Jr., will meet for their third fight on April 9 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. / AFP / John GURZINSKI (Photo credit should read JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
    JOHN GURZINSKI/Getty Images

    Timothy Bradley, a former two-weight world champion, has confirmed he is to retire from boxing.

    News broke on Saturday that the 33-year-old is to step away from the sport, as noted by boxing journalist Keith Idec:

    Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times provided further details as to why Bradley had taken the decision:

    As relayed by the Associated Press via ESPN, the decision came through on Saturday evening as Bradley fulfilled commentary duties during Vasyl Lomachenko's win over Miguel Marriaga. The man known as Desert Storm hangs up the gloves with a professional record of 33-2-1.

    Per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Bradley said he will leave the sport "filled with mixed emotions," although he insisted it is time to "turn the page."

    The man from Palm Springs, California, has been inactive for more than a year, with his previous bout a loss against Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision.

    Bradley and Pacquiao clashed on three occasions.
    Bradley and Pacquiao clashed on three occasions.Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Throughout his professional career, it was Bradley's tussles with the legendary Filipino for which he will be remembered most. The duo completed a trilogy, the first of which was won by the American on a split decision, before Pacquiao emerged victor in the subsequent bouts.

    Bradley is also remembered for an epic win against Ruslan Provodnikov in 2013 and, later that year, a split-decision win over Juan Manuel Marquez.

    In beating Pacquiao the first time, Bradley picked up the WBO welterweight title, a belt he held twice in his career. He also won three titles at light welterweight, including two stints as the WBC champion.

    Related

      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Pacquiao Wants Rematch with Horn

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Report: 4-Time Champ Marquez to Retire

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      GGG Not Letting Conor-Floyd Overshadow His Moment

      Brian Campbell
      via CBSSports.com
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Floyd vs. Conor: 'All Access' Episode 2 Highlights

      Steve Silverman
      via Bleacher Report