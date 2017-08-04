Tom Brady X Kendrick & Kap, French Montana and More: The B/R Mag Show Podcast

You think birthday boy Tom Brady won the week? Think again.

Also on this episode, French Montana, fresh off his new album, Jungle Rules, stops by the B/R office to shoot some threes...

...and give us his top-five NBA moments, plus some hot takes on Kevin Durant, the Clippers and LeBron James, music critic.

And for some slightly more reported takes, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne joins the podcast to make sense of a still-crazy NBA offseason. Like so:

• On where Kyrie Irving will go: "The team I keep thinking ends up with him is Miami. I know Pat Riley is itching to get another star down there. Pat's not sitting around waiting."

• On how to beat the Warriors: "It's like Marvel Comics. You need The Avengers."

• Will Paul George finish the season in Oklahoma City? "If that team's not coming together and they're not getting a good feel by February, they have to look to [make a trade]."

• On Kyrie: "I don't know that he's the kind of player Kobe is."

