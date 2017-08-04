Training Camp Notes: Flacco, Tannehill & Is Jay Cutler the Answer for Dolphins?

0 of 9

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Everything comes full circle. Like the new Karate Kid project, some things were just too good the first time to let them go.

The Miami Dolphins might go into the 2017 campaign without quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the lineup. If so, the franchise is considering the possibility of bringing Jay Cutler out of retirement, creating a sequel to his 2015 campaign alongside Adam Gase.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens won't have to wait nearly as long to address their quarterback position. Joe Flacco received some Mr. Miyagi mojo on his injured back.

The Dolphins and Ravens' quarterback situations continued to draw interest, but other significant notes emerged. The Cleveland Browns' QB competition is heating up, a pair of talented young backs expects bigger roles this fall, and the Chiefs' news general manager cleared the air regarding his role.



NFL training camps don't stop. Even when things don't go an organization's way and the going gets rough, those franchises gotta hang tough to make it.