Juan Mata to Donate 1% of His Wages to Charity, Calls on Footballers to Follow

Juan Mata to Donate 1% of His Wages to Charity, Calls on Footballers to FollowAugust 4, 2017
Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata has pledged to donate one per cent of his earnings to charity and called on his fellow players to follow suit and "define a shared social agenda for football."
Per ESPN.co.uk's Rob Dawson, Mata will give up part of his wages to Common Goal, a fund that supports football charities, and he visited Mumbai ahead of the new season as part of the scheme.
He explained his hopes for the project:
"One of the first lessons I learned in football is that it takes a team to win a game. We live by this mantra on the pitch, yet we rarely see it play out in the social impact space, which is dominated by individual initiatives.
"Through Common Goal we're creating a collaborative way for football to give back to society. I urge my fellow players to get involved. What we're trying to do is define a shared social agenda for football.
"Common Goal goes beyond individual brands and egos to deliver a greater impact. By making the pledge, we can form a lasting connection between football as a business and football as a tool for social change."
