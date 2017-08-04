Juan Mata to Donate 1% of His Wages to Charity, Calls on Footballers to Follow

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata has pledged to donate one per cent of his earnings to charity and called on his fellow players to follow suit and "define a shared social agenda for football."

Per ESPN.co.uk's Rob Dawson, Mata will give up part of his wages to Common Goal, a fund that supports football charities, and he visited Mumbai ahead of the new season as part of the scheme.

He explained his hopes for the project:

"One of the first lessons I learned in football is that it takes a team to win a game. We live by this mantra on the pitch, yet we rarely see it play out in the social impact space, which is dominated by individual initiatives.

"Through Common Goal we're creating a collaborative way for football to give back to society. I urge my fellow players to get involved. What we're trying to do is define a shared social agenda for football.

"Common Goal goes beyond individual brands and egos to deliver a greater impact. By making the pledge, we can form a lasting connection between football as a business and football as a tool for social change."