    Juan Mata to Donate 1% of His Wages to Charity, Calls on Footballers to Follow

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2017

    CARSON, CA - JULY 15: Juan Mata #8 of Manchester United during the Los Angeles Galaxy's friendly match against Manchester United at the StubHub Center on July 15, 2017 in Carson, California. Manchester United won the match 5-2. (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)
    Shaun Clark/Getty Images

    Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata has pledged to donate one per cent of his earnings to charity and called on his fellow players to follow suit and "define a shared social agenda for football." 

    Per ESPN.co.uk's Rob Dawson, Mata will give up part of his wages to Common Goal, a fund that supports football charities, and he visited Mumbai ahead of the new season as part of the scheme.

    He explained his hopes for the project:

    "One of the first lessons I learned in football is that it takes a team to win a game. We live by this mantra on the pitch, yet we rarely see it play out in the social impact space, which is dominated by individual initiatives.

    "Through Common Goal we're creating a collaborative way for football to give back to society. I urge my fellow players to get involved. What we're trying to do is define a shared social agenda for football.

    "Common Goal goes beyond individual brands and egos to deliver a greater impact. By making the pledge, we can form a lasting connection between football as a business and football as a tool for social change."

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Bakayoko Out of Chelsea's Prem Opener, Confirms Conte

      Vaishali Bhardwaj
      via Evening Standard
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Robbie Keane Joins Teddy Sheringham's Indian Club

      Independent.ie
      via Independent.ie
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Conte Calls on Chelsea to Sign Players

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      Manchester United logo
      Manchester United

      Every Prem Club's Biggest Strength and Weakness

      Sky Sports
      via Sky Sports