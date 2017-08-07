What We've Learned from Dallas Cowboys Training Camp so Far

What We've Learned from Dallas Cowboys Training Camp so FarAugust 7, 2017
The Dallas Cowboys played in the first preseason game of the year, and with the team deep into training camp, there has been a lot of news and buzz coming out of Cowboys headquarters.
While the team still has a long way to go before the season begins, there are conclusions that can be drawn from the limited action we have seen so far.
With the team about halfway through camp and into the preseason games, here are some of the top things we have learned about the Cowboys.
Rico Gathers Is Progressing
In 2016, the Cowboys selected basketball-convert Rico Gathers in the sixth round from Baylor. Gathers played sparingly in the preseason last year, as he didn't record a catch until late in the team's final preseason game, against the Houston Texans. He was released and spent the entire year on the team's practice squad, learning how to play football.
This year, Gathers is starting to reap some of the fruits of his days practicing on the scout team. In his first preseason game in 2017, Gathers caught three passes for 59 yards and a score while playing on the first-team offense. Last year, Gathers played under 20 total snaps. This year, he's already quadrupled that.
Gathers still has a long ways to go before becoming a contributor in the NFL, but it's clear he's light-years ahead of where he was at this time last season. Luckily for the Cowboys, the team isn't relying on him to be a big part of their offense in 2017. In fact, they aren't expecting much of anything from him. He's the fourth tight end on the roster, and that doesn't seem like something that will change soon.
Dallas is likely hoping Gathers makes strides this season and becomes a red-zone factor by the end of the year, but the long-term goal is for him to be the eventual replacement for Jason Witten. While that may be a lofty target, it's in the range of possibilities. Nevertheless, Gathers will be a fun player to follow during the team's next four preseason games.
Rod Smith Could Be the Team's 3rd Running Back
All offseason, you have read on B/R about how hybrid running back/fullback Rod Smith could challenge Alfred Morris for the third running back on the roster. According to ESPN.com's Todd Archer, Smith has been working in that role ahead of Morris. On Thursday night, Smith showed that not only could he challenge Morris for a spot but potentially Darren McFadden for the No. 2 job as well.
Smith touched the ball 21 times, totaling 89 yards behind the team's second- and third-string offensive lines. He was flexed out as a receiver at times, as well as on special teams. His versatility and size make him an intriguing option as a potential backup for Ezekiel Elliott.
While this job is not over with, Smith has likely impressed enough to earn a spot on the team regardless of where he falls on the depth chart. He will be one of the more interesting players to watch before the roster is finalized on Sep. 2. Expect him to see a heavy workload throughout the rest of the preseason.
Taco Charlton Is Still a Rookie
Taco Charlton put on a Cowboys jersey for the first time in his career Thursday night, and it wasn't the most impressive of outings. According to Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke, Charlton played 16 snaps in the first half (none in the second) and registered zero pressures. He also failed to record a single tackle in his debut.
While there's no reason to panic, it's important to remember Charlton is still a rookie who may not contribute much to Dallas' pass rush this season. With the Cowboys' recent track record of first-round picks, the expectation for Charlton is to not only produce right away but to play at a high level in his first season.
However, he is still learning how to use his incredible size and length. There will be growing pains, and with a healthy defensive line, he may project as the fourth or fifth defensive end on the roster. Nevertheless, it's important to keep expectations realistic for him in his rookie season.
Jaylon Smith Is Healthier Than We Thought
Linebacker Jaylon Smith didn't play in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night, but that doesn't mean he's not healthy. In fact, he's healthier than a lot of people could have imagined. In early July, Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk reported that Smith wouldn't practice on back-to-back days. But one week into camp, Smith did just that, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.
Not only has Smith participated in back-to-back practices, but he's also been a part of the team's padded practices, including goal-line drills that required him to drive off of his injured foot, per the Dallas Morning News. Smith still uses a brace to help lift his foot, but the nerve in his foot is regenerating and could potentially be back to 100 percent within the next year, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.
Smith's health will continue to be a big story for not only the rest of training camp but potentially the rest of his career. While he's not back to the levels we saw at Notre Dame, every report seems to indicate he is going to get there sooner than anyone could have expected.
The Cowboys will exercise caution with Smith but expect to see him at some point in the preseason and during the regular season. For even the biggest disbelievers, that would be a big deal for both Dallas and Smith.
Brice Butler Is Having a Nice Offseason
After re-signing with the Cowboys in March for just above league minimum ($1.1 million), Brice Butler changed up his offseason routine by dropping weight to help better prepare him for the upcoming season. That drop in weight and his comfort level in the offense seem to be helping. According to wide receiver coach Derek Dooley, Butler "had a very good offseason," per the team's official site.
A breakout season is Butler's goal, and he took a big step toward proving he is ready on Thursday night. Butler caught two passes with the first-team offense for 78 yards, each off a long pass down the sideline. Butler's best skill is his ability to get deep, and the Cowboys don't have another player on the roster with his combination of size and speed.
It's natural to be skeptical that a 27-year-old receiver who has never recorded a 350-yard receiving season in college or the NFL will break out at this point in his career. However, it's clear Butler is a much-improved player to the one we saw when he first arrived in Dallas in 2015. How much will his offseason work and preseason success translate to the games that matter? That remains to be seen.
The Lack of Pass Rush Is Still a Problem
Heading into training camp, the biggest question mark on the Cowboys roster was their defensive line. Dallas has a Super Bowl-caliber roster beside the lack of talent on the defensive line. While overall talent is a problem, suspensions have played a big role in this group this season. Three defensive linemen have already been suspended: David Irving, Damontre Moore and Randy Gregory.
On top of the suspensions, it's a young group without a lot of proven players. As mentioned before, rookie Charlton is a work-in-progress who may not play as much as we thought when the team drafted him. Second-year player Charles Tapper hasn't played a down in the NFL and is adjusting to playing a new position in the NFL. Neither player should be counted on to provide pass rush this season.
Veteran DeMarcus Lawrence may be the most talented player of the bunch, but he's coming off a one-sack season and a second offseason back surgery in succession. Tyrone Crawford is a better run player than a pass-rusher (just 12 career sacks in his five-year career) but is coming off a shoulder surgery.
There isn't one player on the defensive line who requires attention on every single snap. While we knew this heading into the season, no player has emerged as that alpha dog among the group through three weeks in camp.
While it's not fair to judge this unit off of the Hall of Fame game, it was clear to anyone who watched that Dallas struggled to even get near the Arizona Cardinals quarterback. Blaine Gabbert marched the ball up and down the field against a unit that had a lot of potential contributors in the game. It's still early, but the Cowboys' lack of pass rush will likely be the team's Achilles' heel once again in 2017.
La'el Collins Is the Team's Right Tackle
All offseason, there was chatter that the Cowboys may move La'el Collins to right tackle after the retirement of veteran Doug Free. However, that move didn't become public knowledge until after the draft, when it was revealed that Collins had been working at right tackle all offseason, as reported by David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. For whatever reason, the Cowboys kept the move under wraps.
But now that training camp is underway and the Cowboys are in the swing of their preseason schedule, they can't hide their plans any longer. Collins took every snap from right tackle during the Hall of Fame game, and that is consistent with what is happening during training camp practices. For better or for worse, the team is going with Collins at right tackle in 2017.
To ensure Collins sticks around in Dallas for the long term, the Cowboys gave him a two-year extension worth up to $17.4 million without ever seeing him play a snap at right tackle. It's clear Dallas believes he is going to step into that spot and play at a high level.
Collins' biggest challenge is dealing with speed off of the edge. His shorter arms and choppy kick slide could see him exposed by smaller players who can run around him. However, his size, power and mean streak give the Cowboys a mauler on the right side that they haven't had since Marc Colombo left in 2010.