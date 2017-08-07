What We've Learned from Dallas Cowboys Training Camp so Far

1 of 7

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

In 2016, the Cowboys selected basketball-convert Rico Gathers in the sixth round from Baylor. Gathers played sparingly in the preseason last year, as he didn't record a catch until late in the team's final preseason game, against the Houston Texans. He was released and spent the entire year on the team's practice squad, learning how to play football.

This year, Gathers is starting to reap some of the fruits of his days practicing on the scout team. In his first preseason game in 2017, Gathers caught three passes for 59 yards and a score while playing on the first-team offense. Last year, Gathers played under 20 total snaps. This year, he's already quadrupled that.

Gathers still has a long ways to go before becoming a contributor in the NFL, but it's clear he's light-years ahead of where he was at this time last season. Luckily for the Cowboys, the team isn't relying on him to be a big part of their offense in 2017. In fact, they aren't expecting much of anything from him. He's the fourth tight end on the roster, and that doesn't seem like something that will change soon.

Dallas is likely hoping Gathers makes strides this season and becomes a red-zone factor by the end of the year, but the long-term goal is for him to be the eventual replacement for Jason Witten. While that may be a lofty target, it's in the range of possibilities. Nevertheless, Gathers will be a fun player to follow during the team's next four preseason games.