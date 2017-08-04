Barcelona Refuse to Pay €26M Loyalty Bonus to Neymar Family After PSG Transfer

fotopress/Getty Images

Barcelona have confirmed they will not pay Neymar and his father, Neymar Sr., a €26 million (£23.5 million) loyalty bonus that was included in the Brazilian's five-year contract agreed with the Blaugrana last summer.

Following the 25-year-old's £200 million move to PSG, completed on Thursday, Barcelona claim the conditions for the bonus have not been met, according to Spanish football writer Samuel Marsden:

However, Sport (via Hamish Mackay in the Mirror) reported the terms stated Neymar would be eligible for the bonus if he was still at Barca on July 31, and his move to PSG was not finally completed until Aug. 3.

Neymar put pen to paper on his new deal with Barca in Oct. 2016 having agreed terms in the summer.

Per Marsden on ESPN.co.uk, in that deal was included the €222 million release clause that PSG have now met to sign up the Brazilian superstar in a move that has smashed the world record for a transfer fee.

It has also shaken the footballing landscape and Barcelona as a club.

Per Andy West of BBC Sport, the Camp Nou giants had not expected to lose one of their best players this summer.

It is little surprise then that Barca are refusing to cough up more than £23 million to a player who is no longer at the club.