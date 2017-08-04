B/R Experts' Views on Neymar's Transfer from Barcelona to PSGAugust 4, 2017
B/R Experts' Views on Neymar's Transfer from Barcelona to PSG
So it's done. Neymar is the most expensive footballer in history after completing a £200 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.
Everyone has an opinion on the transfer, so with that in mind, we've put together a panel of experts to give their views on the move.
Read on for Bleacher Report writers' views on the transfer that has dominated the summer like no other.
Andy Brassell
Was He Right to Go?
From a financial perspective, absolutely. It's also worth remembering what a mess Barcelona are upstairs, from the way they dealt with his initial transfer from Santos to Lionel Messi's belated renewal and so much in between. You could understand Neymar being turned off by that. On a sporting level, I think he knows it's a bit of a step down.
What Can PSG Achieve with Neymar?
There's no doubt he'll help them. Against PSG in that epic Champions League comeback last season, he showed what a leader he is, pulling Barca through when hope looked lost. That mentality is exactly what the Parisian club missed last term, especially post-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and it's something Dani Alves will help with too. It doesn't make them a lock for the Champions League, though, so it's a question of building together to get toward where they want be rather than him coming in and waving a magic wand.
How Much Does It Hurt Barcelona?
A lot. It's an embarrassment for them in terms of their status, as well as being a sporting loss. From the perspective of their fans, you would only hope they take this as a wake-up call and that they can sort their strategy out from here on in.
Who Will Barcelona Sign to Replace Him?
Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele is the first name that springs to mind, as they've been interested in him for a while, with Liam Prenderville of the Mirror reporting in June that Dembele's club even threatened Barca with legal action for their tracking of the winger. Though you could argue Kylian Mbappe might be an even better fit. They're different players, but either would be a good choice. They're already both able to influence games at the elite level, but have long futures ahead of them as potential Ballon d'Or winners who could grow into club icons.
Is Neymar a Future Ballon d'Or Winner?
Maybe. If he gets PSG to a Champions League triumph, that would give him a good chance, but I think he would have had a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or at Barca, simply because they're more likely to win the Champions League. With that said, he's shown with Brazil (and with Barca when Messi has been out) that he thrives on being the talisman, so if he could fulfil those lofty expectations in Paris, that would put him at the start of the conversation.
Goals Scored in 1st Season (Ligue 1 only)?
Thirty-one will not be a problem.
Ligue 1 Winner?
Yes. At a canter.
Champions League Winner?
No, not in his first season at least.
Red Card in 1st Season?
Yes. One.
Dean Jones
Was He Right to Go?
Absolutely. It's his career and if he feels this is going to be his path to becoming the world's best player, then good luck to him. It's a brave decision but quite refreshing to know Barcelona don't always get everything their own way.
What Can PSG Achieve with Neymar?
Well, they weren't too far off the pace in the Champions League last season. I think he will help them to win the trophy at some point during his stay, though maybe not in the first season.
How Much Does It Hurt Barcelona?
It's a blow on and off the pitch. The club does not seem to be in a good state in many ways. Some fans have concerns about the way the club is being run, and it'll be interesting to see whether any other big names now become more intrigued about discovering life away from Barca.
Who Will Barcelona Sign to Replace Him?
Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho would be an obvious fit. He is not the same type of player, but he is a brilliant game-changer who is coming into the best years of his career. He'd be a great signing and help ease the worry.
Is Neymar a Future Ballon d'Or Winner?
Not until Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo aren't in the running. He's going to have to produce some truly unbelievable football in the next few years if he is to convince people he is better than those two.
Goals Scored in 1st Season (Ligue 1 only)?
He'll find it pretty easy, so I'll go with 30.
Ligue 1 Winner?
Yes. They'll romp home.
Champions League Winner?
No. Not just yet
Red Card in 1st Season?
Yes.
Karl Matchett
Was He Right to Go?
I can't imagine there are too many outsiders who think Neymar has made the right move in leaving La Liga for Ligue 1, but leaving Barcelona for PSG is a little different. He'll still win a similar amount of silverware there, and if they win the Champions League in the next few seasons, he'll be seen as one of the biggest reasons for it, if not the reason. Meanwhile, it's evident that Barcelona are about to enter a period of regeneration, during which Neymar will be at his peak. Andres Iniesta, Javier Mascherano, Luis Suarez, Arda Turan, Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi are all 30 or over, and there's never a guarantee on new signings.
What Can PSG Achieve with Neymar?
As for what PSG can achieve with him, winning the league title must come as standard. No manager in that division with that squad at their disposal can acceptably come second, unless it's late on at the expense of going all out for the European title they crave. But their shortcomings in that competition haven't just been about needing a skilful forward. They've succumbed to pressure, they've been defensively lax at times and they've not had a clinical poacher when they needed one most. Neymar alone doesn't solve it all.
How Much Does It Hurt Barcelona?
Barcelona will obviously be hurt in the short term, as their forward line was probably the best the world has seen, but it's a chance for manager Ernesto Valverde to adjust the balance of the team. He should focus on regaining control of games rather than having to immediately feed the attack, ensure they are tougher for opponents to swarm as PSG and Juventus managed last season and probably boost the squad with two or three top-tier talents for the money they brought in for Neymar.
Who Will Barcelona Sign to Replace Him?
Ousmane Dembele looks an obvious fit, and Dortmund would no doubt sell if the price were right.
Is Neymar a Future Ballon d'Or Winner?
Neymar could win a Ballon d'Or, but it could still be four years down the line—and after another transfer to a side in a more competitive league. Then again, if he happens to coincide a Champions League victory in the year Brazil win the World Cup, the Ballon d'Or voters wouldn't care for how he performed at Lorient on a wet Tuesday night.
Goals Scored in 1st Season (Ligue 1 only)?
Twenty-four with ease.
Ligue 1 Winner?
Yes. PSG will be streets ahead.
Champions League Winner?
In 2017/18, no. Beyond that, possibly.
Red Card in 1st Season?
Yes. One.
Richard Fitzpatrick
Was He Right to Go?
Yes. Undoubtedly. For two obvious reasons. First, he'll make a lot more money—for himself, doubling his annual salary, and for his dad, who, as his agent, is reportedly pocketing €40 million (£36 million) from the deal. Second, the move enables him to crawl out from under the shadow of Lionel Messi. Although Neymar enjoyed great success at Barcelona, winning eight trophies in four seasons, he would never have been top dog while Messi is at the club, and the Argentinean maestro, 30, has a lot of gas left in his tank. Messi—who has never succumbed to the attractions of a social life like, say, Diego Maradona—could continue dominating at Barcelona until he's 35.
It's no coincidence that Neymar's best spells at Barca came when Messi was out injured—in the early winter of 2013 and autumn of 2015. Messi's absence allowed Neymar to play in a more central role, as he does for Brazil. Similarly, Gareth Bale has prospered during his years at Real Madrid when Cristiano Ronaldo has been sidelined. At Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar will own that starring role. He can take the penalties and free-kicks, for example, which will bump up his scoring stats.
Maybe Johan Cruyff was right after all. When Neymar joined Barcelona in 2103, Cruyff was sceptical, saying in an interview with Spanish sports outlet Marca: "I wouldn't put two captains on the same ship." Neymar's time has finally come to pilot his own ship.
What Can PSG Achieve with Neymar?
It's a bumper deal for PSG. Neymar has an enviable personal brand. PSG will reap untold brand recognition and all that entails financially from the transfer coup (provided Neymar doesn't get badly injured). The eyes of the football world are now on PSG. Paris has the oomph to play host to a major football club. Now it has the genuine star appeal—which could be doubled down if Neymar helps Brazil win next year's World Cup—to fulfil that role.
Economists have been telling us for years how players' wages relate directly to their respective clubs' league positions. It explains how Chelsea and Manchester City have become ensconced at the top table of English football after half a century of mid-table obscurity. It's only a matter of time, then, before PSG—who have the backing of Qatar and its oil billions and use of football for soft imperialism—wins that coveted Champions League crown.
How Much Does It Hurt Barcelona?
A lot. Barcelona is traditionally a buying club. History reminds us that the last time the club got a shock like this was in the summer of 2000, when Real Madrid filched their star player, Luis Figo. The transfer saga sent the club into a trophyless spin for five years. It splurged the money it got from the sale on inferior replacements like Marc Overmars and Emmanuel Petit, who expired at the cash register.
The club is a volatile place politically at the best of times. Even before the Neymar transfer blew up, there had been moves afoot to call an early presidential election, as reported by Jordi Casamayor of Marca. That seems more likely now. The only caveat is this is still the club of Messi. He dominates. He played as well last season as he has ever played. If they shore up their midfield with one or two good signings, they will be in the mix again next season.
Who Will Barcelona Sign to Replace Him?
The big problem for Barcelona is they can't find a direct replacement. As Gerard Pique said, per Jordi Quixano El Pais: "On the market, we're not going to find anyone the same."
Several names have been bandied about: Paulo Dybala, Kylain Mbappe (whom Catalans say Barca will pursue if only to drive up the price long-running suitor Real Madrid would have to pay to secure him) and Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman would be the pick among those options, but Barca would be forced to pay over the odds for him.
Is Neymar a Future Ballon d'Or Winner?
Yes—he's already been on the podium, finishing third in the voting two years ago. He's only 25. He has yet to reach his prime. Despite all the hoopla about the move to PSG, it could be a World Cup win with Brazil that propels him to the crown either next year—when they are marginally behind Germany with the bookies as favourites to win, according to OddsShark—or in 2022, by which time Messi and Ronaldo may have retired.
Goals Scored in 1st Season (Ligue 1 only)?
Forty-one is a figure within his grasp.
Ligue 1 Winner?
Yes.
Champions League Winner?
No, not in his first season. But within his career at PSG? Yes.
Red Card in 1st Season?
No.
Sam Tighe
Was He Right to Go?
I think he was. I buy the "living in Messi's shadow" argument. He's an ambitious guy who wants to win the Ballon d'Or, and if we're being honest, any Barcelona Champions League win in the next four years will see that award handed to Messi. If being recognised as the world's best player is Neymar's goal, it does feel like he had to move to achieve that.
What Can PSG Achieve with Neymar?
Theoretically, anything. If his performance against his new employers in last season's Champions League taught us anything, it's that he is capable of winning games at the highest level on his own, turning them in his team's favour. The Champions League just became winnable for Les Parisiens.
How Much Does It Hurt Barcelona?
Immensely. You can't dress it up any other way. Neymar is the third-best footballer on this planet, and unless you're replacing him with the second-best or best, which they are not, you become demonstrably weaker. Barca have to act; they'll be charged through the roof for targets, but they cannot go into next season with Arda Turan, Denis Suarez or Rafinha opposite Messi as Plan A.
Who Will Barcelona Sign to Replace Him?
As is often mentioned, Philippe Coutinho seems to have Barcelona DNA. He could operate off the left, although it'd be sad to see the experiment that has his him destroying teams from a central-midfield role cut so short. Marco Verratti, Paulo Dybala and Ousmane Dembele should complete the four-man shortlist to fill the Neymar void.
Is Neymar a Future Ballon d'Or Winner?
Absolutely. Messi is 30, Ronaldo is 32. As soon as Messi and Ronaldo slow down, Neymar enters the conversation—provided he works the magic we know he's capable of.
Goals Scored in 1st Season (Ligue 1 only)?
Thirty-four will be well within range.
Ligue 1 Winner?
PSG will wrest the title back from AS Monaco.
Champions League Winner?
Not in his first season.
Red Card in 1st Season?
Yes. There will be one.