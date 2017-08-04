B/R Experts' Views on Neymar's Transfer from Barcelona to PSG

4 of 5

Was He Right to Go?

Yes. Undoubtedly. For two obvious reasons. First, he'll make a lot more money—for himself, doubling his annual salary, and for his dad, who, as his agent, is reportedly pocketing €40 million (£36 million) from the deal. Second, the move enables him to crawl out from under the shadow of Lionel Messi. Although Neymar enjoyed great success at Barcelona, winning eight trophies in four seasons, he would never have been top dog while Messi is at the club, and the Argentinean maestro, 30, has a lot of gas left in his tank. Messi—who has never succumbed to the attractions of a social life like, say, Diego Maradona—could continue dominating at Barcelona until he's 35.

It's no coincidence that Neymar's best spells at Barca came when Messi was out injured—in the early winter of 2013 and autumn of 2015. Messi's absence allowed Neymar to play in a more central role, as he does for Brazil. Similarly, Gareth Bale has prospered during his years at Real Madrid when Cristiano Ronaldo has been sidelined. At Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar will own that starring role. He can take the penalties and free-kicks, for example, which will bump up his scoring stats.

Maybe Johan Cruyff was right after all. When Neymar joined Barcelona in 2103, Cruyff was sceptical, saying in an interview with Spanish sports outlet Marca: "I wouldn't put two captains on the same ship." Neymar's time has finally come to pilot his own ship.

What Can PSG Achieve with Neymar?

It's a bumper deal for PSG. Neymar has an enviable personal brand. PSG will reap untold brand recognition and all that entails financially from the transfer coup (provided Neymar doesn't get badly injured). The eyes of the football world are now on PSG. Paris has the oomph to play host to a major football club. Now it has the genuine star appeal—which could be doubled down if Neymar helps Brazil win next year's World Cup—to fulfil that role.

Economists have been telling us for years how players' wages relate directly to their respective clubs' league positions. It explains how Chelsea and Manchester City have become ensconced at the top table of English football after half a century of mid-table obscurity. It's only a matter of time, then, before PSG—who have the backing of Qatar and its oil billions and use of football for soft imperialism—wins that coveted Champions League crown.

How Much Does It Hurt Barcelona?

A lot. Barcelona is traditionally a buying club. History reminds us that the last time the club got a shock like this was in the summer of 2000, when Real Madrid filched their star player, Luis Figo. The transfer saga sent the club into a trophyless spin for five years. It splurged the money it got from the sale on inferior replacements like Marc Overmars and Emmanuel Petit, who expired at the cash register.

The club is a volatile place politically at the best of times. Even before the Neymar transfer blew up, there had been moves afoot to call an early presidential election, as reported by Jordi Casamayor of Marca. That seems more likely now. The only caveat is this is still the club of Messi. He dominates. He played as well last season as he has ever played. If they shore up their midfield with one or two good signings, they will be in the mix again next season.

Who Will Barcelona Sign to Replace Him?

The big problem for Barcelona is they can't find a direct replacement. As Gerard Pique said, per Jordi Quixano El Pais: "On the market, we're not going to find anyone the same."

Several names have been bandied about: Paulo Dybala, Kylain Mbappe (whom Catalans say Barca will pursue if only to drive up the price long-running suitor Real Madrid would have to pay to secure him) and Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman would be the pick among those options, but Barca would be forced to pay over the odds for him.

Is Neymar a Future Ballon d'Or Winner?

Yes—he's already been on the podium, finishing third in the voting two years ago. He's only 25. He has yet to reach his prime. Despite all the hoopla about the move to PSG, it could be a World Cup win with Brazil that propels him to the crown either next year—when they are marginally behind Germany with the bookies as favourites to win, according to OddsShark—or in 2022, by which time Messi and Ronaldo may have retired.

Goals Scored in 1st Season (Ligue 1 only)?

Forty-one is a figure within his grasp.

Ligue 1 Winner?

Yes.

Champions League Winner?

No, not in his first season. But within his career at PSG? Yes.

Red Card in 1st Season?

No.