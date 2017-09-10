Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton's Fantasy Outlook After Kevin White's Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears announced wide receiver Kevin White suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

In his third season, White has dealt with injuries throughout his NFL career. He's missed his rookie season and was limited to four games in 2016. The Bears have hoped for more throughout his career, but it's become an uphill battle.

"I don't look at this as a job; I think it takes the fun away from it," White told reporters in camp. "I would just look at it as it's a game. I love to play it. I'm just getting paid to do it. But it was fun to be back out there with the guys and rallying together and going out there to compete."

Kendall Wright and Markus Wheaton should see increased opportunities for as long as White is out of the lineup. Both are possession guys who don't have much in the way of downfield brilliance, but taking away another target within the offense can only help their value.

Wright had three receptions for 34 yards against the Falcons, while Wheaton was ruled out for the game while recovering from surgery to repair a broken finger. Since Wheaton was able to participate in limited practice Thursday and Friday, he should be able to return to the field soon.

As for whatever that value is, well, it's not all that much. The Bears offense isn't lighting up any scoreboards, and the Wright-Wheaton combo doesn't scream fantasy gold.

At best, pick them up as a flier and hope one breaks out.