Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Had Suspension Hearing with Roger Goodell in June

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell participated in a hearing with an independent panel regarding potential discipline of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Michelle Tafoya of NBC reported the news on Thursday's broadcast of the 2017 NFL Hall of Fame Game, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Elliott, 22, attended the hearing in June and sat before Goodell and a four-person panel, which is set to make a disciplinary suggestion to the commissioner. Goodell will make the final call on any action the league will take.

Tafoya's report indicated Elliott's hearing was only in regard to allegations of domestic violence made against him last July. None of his subsequent off-field transgressions, which included exposing a woman's breast at a St. Patrick's Day party and an alleged altercation at a Dallas bar last month, were discussed during the meeting.

"I think Zeke's a smart guy," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters. "Zeke understands what we're talking about. Zeke understands what the standards are for our football team. I think he understands what he needs to do to reach those standards on and off the football field. We'll continue to work with him, just like we will with all our players."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has also told reporters he has "reviewed" the allegations and found no evidence Elliott committed domestic violence.

A woman in Columbus, Ohio, claimed Elliott had abused her on multiple occasions. Deadspin obtained photos of the alleged abuse, but prosecutors declined to press charges.

Elliott has denied all allegations.