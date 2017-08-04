    Master P Wants LaVar Ball vs. Shaquille O'Neal in GMGB Co-Ed Basketball League

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: LaVar Ball, father of second overall pick Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers, speaks to media during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    After being named the president of the Global Mixed Gender Basketball league, Master P is already putting together a list of possible stars he wants to take part.

    In addition to Paul Pierce, Tina Thompson and Lisa Leslie, Master P told TMZ Sports he also wants LaVar Ball involved so he can match up with Shaquille O'Neal:

    O'Neal began a feud with Ball in May when he criticized the $495 price for the Big Baller Brand ZO2 shoe:

    Ball fired back in July, saying he and his son LaMelo could beat Shaq and Shareef O'Neal in a game of two-on-two, per Overtime:

    O'Neal responded on Instagram, saying he'd glue a wig to his head if Ball beat him in a head-to-head matchup:

    The 15-time NBA All-Star also wrote a diss track directed toward Ball and Big Baller Brand. TMZ Sports shared the audio:

    In March, Ball told USA Today's Josh Peter that he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one because "[Jordan] can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim." He added that he'd back down Jordan until the six-time NBA champion committed a foul.

    That strategy would almost certainly be ineffective against Jordan, and that'd be the case even more so should Ball attempt to deploy it against the 7'1" O'Neal, who weighs in at 300-plus pounds.

    With any luck, Master P will find a way for fans to finally see whether Ball can back up his big boasts.

