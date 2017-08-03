Cowboys Hold Off Cardinals to Win 2017 Hall of Fame Game 20-18

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Those hoping the 2017 Hall of Fame Game would feature Canton-worthy talent were probably a little disappointed. Those hoping the first football game of the 2017 NFL preseason would actually be a close football game, however, left Thursday night more than satisfied.

The Dallas Cowboys held off a last-minute Arizona Cardinals drive to earn a 20-18 win in the year's preseason opener, coming back from a two-touchdown deficit in Canton, Ohio.

Kellen Moore threw for 182 yards and a touchdown, while third-year fullback Rod Smith led all rushers with 64 yards on 18 carries. Sam Irwin-Hill's 43-yard field goal with 10:53 remaining was the final score of the game.

This is Dallas' third Hall of Fame Game win in franchise history and third straight. The Cowboys had previously lost their first three Canton matchups.

Neither the Cardinals nor the Cowboys suited up their full complement of stars. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Dez Bryant all sat out for Dallas, while Arizona was without Carson Palmer, David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald.

It's become almost customary for the Hall of Fame Game to be lacking in elite talent. Teams are barely scratching the surface of their training camp program, and it's likelier now that soft-tissue injuries such as a hamstring issue would crop up than when guys are fully conditioned. (The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown in the first quarter to a hamstring injury.)

What's more, adding a fifth preseason game to the slate means these guys will miss next to nothing comparatively from the rest of the NFL by skipping out.

The fans in Canton were instead treated to looks at second-team offenses for both sides, though Arizona began the contest looking like a fully formed outfit. Blaine Gabbert marched the ball down the field for touchdowns on Arizona's first two possessions, before handing the ball off to Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington, who each punched in rushing scores.

Gabbert, who signed a one-year deal in May, was largely brilliant. He finished with 185 yards through the air on 11-of-14 passing. Ifeanyi Momah was Arizona's leading receiver with 48 yards on three receptions.

Scott Kacsmar of Football Outsiders made a good point about the preseason:

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the positives almost ceased entirely after the first two drives. Matt Wile and Richie Leone each missed a field goal, and the Cardinals running game did not find much success outside the goal line. No Arizona rusher had more than 24 yards on the ground, and the team averaged just 3.3 yards per carry.

The passing game also struggled when handed over to Trevor Knight, who completed only five of his 14 passes for 68 yards. The former Texas A&M standout clearly has some work to do as a passer if he hopes to make the 53-man roster.

Patrick Claybon of NFL Network probably put it best:

By contrast, Cowboys rookie Cooper Rush acquitted himself far better in his first NFL game. The Central Michigan product threw for 87 yards on 9-of-18 passing and hit EZ Nwachukwu for a 14-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Rico Gathers hauled in Dallas' other touchdown catch when Moore hit him from 26 yards out in the first quarter. Brice Butler led all players with 78 yards on two receptions.