Chad Gable vs. Jason Jordan: Who Will Emerge as Bigger WWE Star After Breakup?

American Alpha met an untimely end in WWE.

Chad Gable and Jason Jordan really had no time together on the main roster before the company split them up. The duo that was often compared to The World's Greatest Tag Team of Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin now find themselves on separate programs.

They're also on separate career paths. But who will be the bigger star?

The easy answer is Jordan, who is of course now being presented as Kurt Angle's son. In a real world situation, such a connection could be the difference between success and failure in WWE. The same may actually be true now as well.

However, in both cases, Jordan is at the mercy of WWE Creative. If he's not used properly, then his family tree will be of little consequence. His immediate future depends on how he's booked. All things considered, it's been pretty good so far.

That could be considered a massive understatement.

Angle is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the best that the business has ever seen. Working with Angle is an automatic rub for anyone that needs it; being his "son" is much more than that.

Until WWE pulls the plug on this storyline, Jordan will always be directly linked to Angle. His character has remained humble thus far, which makes sense. Jordan has been a babyface for quite some time, and it's a role that definitely fits him, especially now.

So he's taken the pressure in stride to this point, as he wants to be accepted based on his own merit. Being Angle's son is great in terms of his pedigree and overall exposure, but the Olympic gold medalist can't work matches for him.

Jordan must sink or swim on his own.

But his current storyline definitely puts him in the game on Monday Night Raw. On a program that boasts all three Shield founders, Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe, it would obviously be tough for anyone on the way up to really break out.

Jordan has a ticket to the top thanks to his situation. Unless he drops the ball in a bad way, or sustains an unfortunate injury, he should hit bigger than his former tag team partner.

However that does raise the question; is anyone buying this?

It's not really about whether Jordan is Angle's pride and joy. It's about whether fans care enough about Jordan that it makes a difference. If WWE spotlights this storyline too much, or directs all of Raw's focus on it, then fans could check out.

But that doesn't seem to be an issue for Gable.

Gable may not have a Hall of Fame benefactor at his disposal, but fans are beginning to buy in. His natural athleticism has turned heads, and his ability in the ring has garnered attention from every corner of the WWE Universe.

This kid can go, and fans respect that.

There's a fight in him that will get him over. He's confident in his abilities, and it shows; he was outsized against Rusev on SmackDown Live, but he was never outmatched. Gable was in the bout from start to finish and would have believably won despite Rusev's size and strength.

Gable has the underdog factor, and it will serve him well.

But it's unlike the persona used by Sami Zayn. Gable doesn't necessarily need to fight from behind to get back in the match, as he can go toe-to-toe with anyone and make it look good. He also doesn't need to be the lovable dark horse every time he's in the ring.

Gable is on track to big things, if only because it would be a waste to not use him. The fact that fans like him is only helping his cause.

Each man must now step up and prove he wants it. Jordan has a major advantage because of Angle, but he must deliver every time he steps through the ropes. He must be capable of making it work; otherwise WWE would surely not have put him in this situation.

The company must have faith in Jordan's potential to get over, and now it's up to Jordan to prove he's earned WWE's trust.

Gable has nothing to lose by going for broke every time he's in the ring. He doesn't have a top level storyline to fall back on, so he must maximize his minutes whenever he's on camera. Fans must not only remember his matches, they must also want to see him again.

So who has the edge?

Right now Jordan is in the driver's seat. But Raw is the Hollywood show, while SmackDown Live is the wrestling show. Jordan's ability to cut a promo and his work in different segments will determine just how big he will be. His ring work will always be there, and he will always impress. But that may not be the defining aspect of his career right now.

Gable just needs to show up and kill it every time he's in the ring. His matches will speak for him, and fans will learn to love his bell-to-bell work. Gable may not have the best promo of the night, but it's his heart that will separate him from the pack.

Each man has a chance to get over, and WWE must play to their strengths to make it work for them both.

Tom Clark can regularly be seen on Bleacher Report. His podcast, Tom Clark's Main Event, is available on iTunes, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Amazon Android, Windows Phone and online at boinkstudios.com