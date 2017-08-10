What to Watch for in New York Giants' Preseason Week 1 Matchup

1 of 6

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

While Manning is likely to sit for the preseason opener, the three quarterbacks behind him on the depth chart will get their moments in the sun.

If McAdoo follows the plan he had in place last year, the likely scenario will see Josh Johnson and Geno Smith, who unofficially has a slight edge over Johnson based on the practices thus far, taking turns to run the offense for the majority of the game.

Don't forget about Davis Webb, though. After having his practice reps limited to the 7-on-7 "opportunity" part of practice McAdoo created this year, the rookie got to run some 11-on-11 drills toward the end of Wednesday's practice during the portion in which the coach lays out a specific scenario and challenges the offense to score and the defense to make a stop.

Webb and the offense came up short in their quest to tie the game, but the 22-year-old did extend the scoring drive by connecting with receiver Jerome Lane on a fourth-quarter comeback route.

Webb, who said he doesn't yet know how many reps McAdoo has planned for him to take, is looking forward to the opportunity.

"I've gotten every rep this entire training camp," he said. "Mentally I've been tuned in, I've been asking questions in meetings, I'm watching the play progress and going through my reads back there. I might not be throwing it, but mentally I'm throwing it.

"Physically, it was my first time today in a team setting, but I feel good. I feel ready to go, and once my chance comes, I'll be ready to go and that's Friday night. So, I'm excited."