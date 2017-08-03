    Stephen Curry Calls Out Doubters After Shooting 74 in Web.com Golf Tournament

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry impressed in his Web.com golfing debut, firing a 74 in the first round of the Ellie Mae Classic on Thursday in Hayward, California.

    He also took the time to poke fun at people who doubted him, responding to former teammate Kent Bazemore's tweet that told Curry's skeptics to "eat it":

    The former NBA MVP sits in a tie for 142nd but is ahead of 13 players (12 Web.com regulars). If it weren't for a frustrating bogey on the par-five ninth (his 18th hole), Curry would have finished the round ahead of even more golfers. He hit eight of his 18 greens in regulation and needed only 27 putts to get through the round.

    Meanwhile, the kid who was once deemed "too skinny" and "just a shooter" gets to add another feat to the list of ways he's proved doubters wrong. 

