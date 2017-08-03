Paulie Malignaggi Tells Conor McGregor to Post Full Video from Sparring Session

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Paulie Malignaggi took issue with photos from his sparring session with Conor McGregor that appear to show the UFC star having the upper hand over the experienced boxer.

On Twitter, Malignaggi asked McGregor and UFC to unveil the full footage from the session:

UFC photographer Brandon Magnus shared a photo in which McGregor is landing a left jab on Malignaggi:

Malignaggi also didn't like a pair of pictures posted by the Twitter account @ConormcGregor5, which imply McGregor landed a knockdown on Malignaggi. Malignaggi tweeted that it was a "pushdown":

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old told ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto that he was surprised to see a crowd assembled around the ring to watch his sparring session with McGregor:

"Usually all sparring is private. I show up at the UFC headquarters and [former owner, Lorenzo] Fertitta is there. [UFC president] Dana White is there. So, I'm thinking these guys are thinking they'll catch me right off the flight, set me up for him to look good in front of his audience. I didn't like that. I kind of went in with a chip on my shoulder."

Malignaggi had praise for McGregor, describing the UFC lightweight champion is "getting better and better" and "implementing more and more of what they want to do in their game plan."

Sparring with Malignaggi will undoubtedly be good preparation for McGregor ahead of his Aug. 26 fight with Floyd Mayweather. Whether that will be enough to help McGregor defeat the unbeaten star will be revealed in Las Vegas in a little over three weeks.