    Anthony Brown Suffers Hamstring Injury vs. Cardinals in Hall of Fame Game

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown walks back to the huddle after running a special teams play during NFL football training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Tuesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)
    Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Arizona Cardinals.

    Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram reported the news.

    Brown went down in the first quarter during the Cardinals' second offensive series.

      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Tannehill May Need Season-Ending Surgery

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Cutler Would Consider Dolphins

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Dolphins Fear Ted Larsen Has Torn Biceps

      Josh Alper
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      With Tannehill Down, Could Fins Look at Kap?

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report