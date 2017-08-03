Anthony Brown Suffers Hamstring Injury vs. Cardinals in Hall of Fame Game

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram reported the news.

Brown went down in the first quarter during the Cardinals' second offensive series.

