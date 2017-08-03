IK Enemkpali Reportedly Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Oakland Raiders

Bill Wippert/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with defensive IK Enemkpali on Thursday, a little over a week before they open their preseason against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news.

Enemkpali, 26, previously played for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He missed all of last season in Buffalo after suffering a torn ACL during the preseason.

Mostly serving as a special teams contributor during his first two seasons, Enemkpali has racked up just 16 career tackles. His most notable NFL moment came in 2015 when he punched then-Jets quarterback Geno Smith in the face, fracturing Smith's jaw and leading to his release by New York.

The Louisiana Tech product reunited with then-Bills coach Rex Ryan in Buffalo, who had drafted him during his tenure with the Jets.

The Raiders are likely just looking for a body here, and there is no guarantee Enemkpali will make their 53-man roster. He's already behind every other player who has gone through minicamp and part of training camp this summer, and Oakland's roster already features eight defensive ends.

Enemkpali was expected to have a bigger role last season in Buffalo before going down, so it's possible he'll wind up impressing and making the roster. But at this juncture, it's likely a signing to add competition and depth.