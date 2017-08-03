Malcolm Jenkins Calls Teams That Won't Sign Colin Kaepernick 'Cowards'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins believes any team shying away from signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick is a coward.

Jenkins offered these pointed comments about Kaepernick's continued unemployment in an interview with Martin Frank of the News Journal:



"This is just some other teams being, quite honestly, cowards, to say that they’re afraid of backlash to sign someone to make their team better when fans’ input has never been in the equation when it comes to signing people in the past. It’s certain owners’ way of making an example out of [Kaepernick] to discourage anybody else from doing what he did."

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Wednesday that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome "support signing" Kaepernick, but they were being met with "resistance" from owner Steve Bisciotti.

Per Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website, team president Dick Cass said the team spoke with fans and sponsors to get their feedback on what potentially signing Kaepernick could mean.

Kaepernick generated headlines last season for his silent protest against racial injustice and police brutality when he took a knee during the national anthem before each game.

Jenkins joined along in Kaepernick's protest, choosing to raise his fist in the air during the national anthem before Eagles games last season.

Since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March, Kaepernick has struggled to generate significant interest on the free-agent market. He met with the Seattle Seahawks in May before the team decided against making him a contract offer.