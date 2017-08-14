Every NFL Team's Biggest Offseason Regret

29 of 32

Not investing more in the offensive line

Statistically speaking, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career. It's no coincidence that Wilson wasn't healthy for much of the 2016 campaign, and that he was sacked more than any other quarterback in the NFC last year.

His offensive line was a mess. Football Outsiders ranked it 25th in terms of pass protection and 26th when it came to paving the way for the running game.

Regulars Garry Gilliam, George Fant, Mark Glowinski and Germain Ifedi were all terrible, but because the Seahawks stayed away from high-profile offensive linemen in free agency and the draft, several of those guys will likely be starting again in 2017. Fant is likely to get the first shot at the left tackle job, while Glowinski and Ifedi are locked in camp battles.

They did sign former No. 2 overall pick Luke Joeckel in free agency, but he's a bust coming off a major knee injury and should no longer be viewed as a starter. Ditto for Oday Aboushi, who signed a cheap one-year deal for backup money but could wind up starting at right guard. And the jury is obviously still out on rookie second-round pick Ethan Pocic.

Even if solid center Justin Britt delivers and they get some surprisingly strong seasons from some of the guys mentioned above, the line might struggle as a whole this season. And if that hurts Wilson and Co. again, the Seahawks will be left kicking themselves for the lack of attention they've given that unit this offseason.