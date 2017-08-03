Hue Jackson Says Brock Osweiler Remains Candidate for Browns' Starting QB Job

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

As the Cleveland Browns continue to evaluate their quarterbacks to name a starter for the regular season, Brock Osweiler is still squarely in the mix to take snaps in Week 1.

Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Osweiler was a "legitimate candidate" to be the starting quarterback, and that he'd be "comfortable" going with him.

Osweiler signed a four-year deal with the Texans prior to the 2016 season. The 26-year-old started 15 games during the regular season and a win in over the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Wild Card game, though his overall performance was poor with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

The Browns acquired Osweiler and a second-round draft pick in 2018 from the Houston Texans for a 2017 sixth-round draft pick in March.

Moving to the Browns opened a door for Osweiler to remain a starter. He's competing with rookie DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan to be the Browns' Week 1 quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 10.

Jackson will get his first chance to evaluate all of Cleveland's quarterbacks in game action on Aug. 10 against the New Orleans Saints.