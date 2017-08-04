Sami Zayn, Rusev and WWE Superstars in Biggest Need of a Title Push

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Sami Zayn is wearing down his wrestling boots walking around in WWE purgatory.

He's neither a legit championship contender nor a bottom-feeding jobber. He follows a win with a loss and the pattern repeats. Zayn is a potential top-tier babyface being treated like a middle-of-the-road hand.

Be it the United States Championship or the WWE title, Zayn needs to be in the mix for one of SmackDown's prizes.

For Zayn, Rusev and a number of other WWE Superstars, a championship chase and title feud would be a career-changer. Going from the midcard (or in some cases the sidelines) to the championship scene would give these wrestlers a better stage on which to shine.

Zayn and Rusev rank among the most underutilized Superstars on the roster. That needs to change.

Fans are waiting to connect with them better, to cheer them, to see them in the hunt for gold.