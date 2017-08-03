Mike Trout's 6th 20-Homer Season Before Turning 26 Ties MLB Record

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star center fielder Mike Trout cranked his 20th home run of the season in the third inning of Wednesday evening's game off of Philadelphia Phillies starter Jake Thompson.

Trout is no stranger to the long ball, owning 188 thus far in his career. Wednesday's home run also tied him with three other American League players for the most 20-homer seasons (six) prior to turning 26, per MLB Stat of the Day. Only Alex Rodriguez, Tony Conigliaro and Mickey Mantle can boast the same accomplishment.

Since taking a full-time role in 2012, Trout has never played fewer than 139 games in a season. That will be the case this season, however, as the 25-year-old New Jersey native missed more than a month and made his first career trip to the disabled list due to a torn ligament in his left thumb, per Angels PR.

Despite the extended layoff, Trout has returned in full force during the second half of the season. Since his return following the All-Star break, Trout has collected a hit in all but two of the games, including four home runs.

Trout has annually entered the All-Star conversations due to his ability to impact the game in all facets, but a shortened 2017 campaign will hurt his chances. He's already taken home the award twice—including last year—and has finished second three times.

Unfortunately for Trout, the Angels have only made the playoffs once during his major league career. That came in 2014 when the Angels were swept by the Kansas City Royals in the AL Division Series.

With a 53-55 record, it would likely require a great second half for Trout and company to add another postseason run to the resume in 2017. However, the Angels have won four of their last five and will look to sweep the Phillies with a victory Thursday evening.