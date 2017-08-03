Andre Iguodala to Be Turner Sports Special Contributor at 2017 PGA Championship

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will move from the hardwood to the fairways of Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2017 PGA Championship.

The Associated Press' Jon Krawczynski (via NBA.com) reported Iguodala will work with Turner Sports to provide social media coverage and have an on-camera presence at the tournament, which tees off Aug. 10.

"I'm looking forward to the on-camera thing, just to let people know my knowledge of the game and pretty much test myself," Iguodala said.

Like Warriors teammate Stephen Curry, Iguodala is an avid golfer in the offseason, with the two-time NBA champion telling Krawczynski that he schedules his summer workouts so as to maximize his time to fit in the occasional round.

Iguodala said golfing helps him stay centered.

"I feel like golf has brought me some peace," he said. "When things aren't going right, I can get out on the golf course and when things are going really good on the court I can go and enjoy the scenery, enjoy the weather. And when I'm too high, I can have golf humble me and beat me up a little bit. It's a really good place for me to be, on the golf course."

Iguodala will have to put in a lot of work if he's going to catch up to Curry on the links. Iguodala said he's at a 12.3 handicap, whereas Golf.com's Jenna Febbo reported Curry is carrying a 2.2 handicap.

The two-time NBA MVP received a sponsor's exemption to golf in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California. Through 17 holes of the Web.com Tour event, he's tied for 127th at three over.