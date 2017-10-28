Josh Rosen Leaves Game vs. Washington with Undisclosed Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

UCLA Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen left Saturday's game against the No. 12 Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle because of an undisclosed injury.

The training staff appeared to be examining Rosen's hand or finger before he was taken to the locker room. According to Thuc Nhi Nguyen of So Cal News Group, Rosen emerged wearing sweats, and Devon Modster replaced him.

Prior to his exit in the third quarter, Rosen had thrown for just 93 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, and the Bruins were trailing 20-9.

Rosen arrived at UCLA as a highly touted 5-star recruit with all the tools to become one of the top quarterbacks at the collegiate level. He showcased some of that upside as a freshman in 2015, completing 60 percent of his throws for 3,669 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games.

The 20-year-old California native's development hit a road block last October, though. He suffered a shoulder injury during a loss to Arizona State, and he missed the rest of his sophomore campaign because of a nerve issue stemming from the ailment.

Rosen has largely bounced back as a junior, however, throwing for 2,713 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions so far this season.

Modster will likely serve as Rosen's replacement for as long as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft is on the shelf.

While Modster was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school and is a capable signal-caller, it's unlikely he'll be able to match what a healthy Rosen can provide in the short term. Another injury setback could also start to raise concerns about durability when it comes to Rosen's draft stock.

Star rankings courtesy of 247Sports.