Adam Thielen, Laquon Treadwell's Fantasy Outlook After Stefon Diggs' Injury

Stefon Diggs is dealing with a groin injury that will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, which means Adam Thielen and Laquon Treadwell are set to become bigger focal points of the Minnesota Vikings' aerial attack.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced Friday that Diggs would be unavailable in Week 6, per ESPN's Field Yates.

After he finished first on the team in receptions and second in receiving yards a year ago, Diggs' absence creates a ripple effect for the entire offense and should raise the fantasy profile of both Thielen and Treadwell.

Thielen is coming off a big 2016 season in which he caught 69 passes for 967 yards and five touchdowns. He's followed that up by leading the Vikings in targets (40) and receptions (29) and ranks second in receiving yards (392).

Thielen was already a worthy flex option before Diggs' injury, and he now becomes a must-start if you also had Diggs on your roster.

Should Diggs be forced to miss an extended period of time, Thielen would be flirting with WR2 territory, depending on how Case Keenum operates in the pocket without his favorite target.

Thielen should receive the bulk of the targets that otherwise would've gone to Diggs, with Adam Levitan of DraftKings noting Thielen was already being looked at frequently even when Diggs was healthy:

Rotoworld's Evan Silva also likes Thielen's chances of getting a lot of opportunities against the Packers defense:

Treadwell was a major disappointment as a rookie, finishing with one reception for 15 yards in nine games. He hasn't fared much better in 2017 with five receptions on 10 targets and 42 yards in five games.

Levitan did note Treadwell received more snaps than Michael Floyd in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears:

Zimmer said he expects Treadwell and Floyd to see the field more frequently with Diggs on the sidelines, via USA Today's Tom Pelissero.

More snaps will create more chances for Treadwell to finally have that breakout game the Vikings have been waiting for since he was drafted 23rd overall in 2016.

For owners starved for receiving help, Treadwell could be a high-risk, high-reward option off the waiver wire. If Thielen can go from catching 12 passes in 2015 to nearly eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards in 2016, then a similar improvement is more than possible for Treadwell.

Ideally, you can give it another week or two to see whether anything indicates a breakout's on the horizon for the former Ole Miss star. If you're desperate at this late point of the week to find a replacement with Diggs out, Treadwell is your best bet in Week 6.