    Josh Richardson Reportedly a Target for Contract Extension from Heat

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    Miami Heat’s Josh Richardson (0) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Miami. The Knicks defeated the Heat 98-94. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
    Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

    As guard Josh Richardson prepares for his third NBA season, the Miami Heat are discussing a possible contract extension for their budding star. 

    Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, while the Heat have not made a formal offer to Richardson, "one is expected in the coming weeks."

    According to Jackson, Thursday marked the first day the Heat could offer Richardson a contract extension worth up to $41 million over four years. 

    It's unclear if Richardson would accept an extension at this point, with Jackson noting he could opt for a two-year deal with a third-year option. 

    A second-round pick by the Heat in 2015, Richardson has blossomed into a solid role player for the team. He averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 53 games last season. 

    The 23-year-old Richardson is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract and will be a restricted free agent next summer if he doesn't reach an extension with the Heat. 

