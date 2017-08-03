Neymar Ready to Help PSG 'Conquer the Titles Their Fans Want' After Transfer

Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Associated Press

Neymar has finally spoken out after deciding to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.

Per PSG's official website (h/t Mark Brus of Metro), the Brazilian explained his thoughts as he departs Catalonia for the French capital:

"I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain.

"Since I arrived in Europe, the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious. And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new teammates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want. Paris Saint-Germain’s ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings.

"I played four seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge.

"From today, I will do everything I can to help my new teammates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world."

Per Brus, Neymar is set to join PSG after they triggered his release clause from the Camp Nou, forcing his sale for £199 million.

The attacker becomes the most expensive player of all time, but his departure from Barca remains a shock, ending the fabled MSN trio formed with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.