Ryan Tannehill Reportedly Suffered No Structural Damage in Knee Injury

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill reportedly did not suffer any structural damage in his injured knee, a team source told Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL.com.

Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel added that Tannehill hyperextended the knee.

Kinkhabwala offered more details on Tannehill's status:

Jeff Darlington of ESPN tweeted that Tannehill "isn't out of woods yet" and "tests needed to determine end result."

"Just as patience was necessary before MRI regarding Tannehill season, it should be maintained until team/doctors make final determinations," Darlington continued.

Tannehill, 29, injured the left knee in practice Thursday as he rolled toward the right sideline. Per NFL.com's Kevin Patra, "As he went out of bounds, the quarterback's left leg appeared to plant awkwardly in the turf."

It was the same left knee that cost him the final four games of the regular season last year after he sprained his ACL and MCL.

"Just so everyone hears, the knee is really good," Tannehill said last week, per MiamiDolphins.com. "It feels really good. I haven't had any changes since the spring. I was a full participant in the spring and still going really well. Now we don't have to address that anymore, right?"

The fact that Tannehill suffered another injury to that knee, even if it ends up being a minor one, is a huge concern for the Dolphins. While they have a solid backup in Matt Moore, who went 2-2 in Tannehill's stead last season, the Dolphins would be a long shot to reach the postseason without their starter.

Suffice to say, the Dolphins will likely be extremely cautious with Tannehill's recovery from this latest setback.