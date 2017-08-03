Michael Fulmer Placed on Tigers 10-Day DL with Elbow Injury

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday due to an elbow injury.

Per the Tigers official Twitter account, Fulmer was diagnosed with right elbow ulnar neuritis and the DL move is retroactive to Aug. 1.

Fulmer had one of his worst starts this season on July 31 when he allowed a season-high six earned runs (seven total) on seven hits and three walks in six innings against the New York Yankees.

The reigning American League Rookie of the Year, Fulmer has become one of the top young pitchers in Major League Baseball since debuting in 2016. He leads all Tigers starting pitchers with a 3.59 ERA, 140.1 innings, 1.126 WHIP and 3.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Fulmer's injury is the latest setback for a Detroit team that's struggled in 2017.The Tigers enter play on Thursday with a 49-57 record, third worst in the American League.