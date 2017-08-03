Briana Scurry, Dr. Joe Machnik Inducted to National Soccer Hall of Fame

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

United States women's national team goalkeeper Briana Scurry and Dr. Joe Machnik—who has served in multiple roles, including as a player, coach and referee—were elected into the National Soccer Hall of Fame, per U.S. Soccer.

Scurry will be inducted into the Hall on the player ballot, while Machnik goes in on the builder ballot.

She spoke on the honor of being inducted into the Hall:

"It’s a fantastic honor to be inducted to the Hall of Fame. I remember watching the Olympics on the couch with my parents at 8 years old, dreaming of becoming an Olympian myself. It was with their help—and that of my coaches, teammates, and countless others—that I was blessed to not only become an Olympian, but an Olympic and World Cup champion. Soccer had already given me so much more than I could possibly give back. Now, to be inducted alongside the likes of Michelle Akers, Mia Hamm, and Kristine Lilly—I am truly humbled. And though my mother and father have passed, I can feel their pride swell. Thank you for letting me play for you, and thank you all for this incredible honor."

Scurry appeared in three World Cups and two Olympics for the USWNT, winning the World Cup in 1999's famous penalty shootout against China and two gold medals.

In all, she spent 11 years as the USWNT top-choice keeper.

Most notable on Machnik's long and storied resume was a stint as a USMNT assistant coach under Bob Gansler. He also served as the director of referees for MLS, the Major Indoor Soccer League and National Premier Soccer League. He now serves as a Fox analyst and expert on soccer rules.

"Induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame is the ultimate award in American soccer," he said. "To be recognized as a Builder of the sport that has captivated the passion of our country and has provided playing opportunities for millions of boys and girls and men and women is, indeed, an honor."