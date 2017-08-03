    DeMarcus Cousins Says He's Reached out to 'Everybody' About Joining Pelicans

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    New Orleans Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins (0) questions a call in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
    Alan Diaz/Associated Press

    Despite a fairly quiet offseason for the New Orleans Pelicans, center DeMarcus Cousins did his best to help recruit free agents to join the team this summer.

    Cousins addressed his efforts to try enticing free agents to sign with the Pelicans when free agency began in July, via Will Guillory of NOLA.com:

    The Pelicans made one major move by re-signing point guard Jrue Holiday to a five-year deal worth up to $150 million with incentives, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

    They also added depth to their backcourt behind Holiday, agreeing to a deal with Rajon Rondo. Those have been the only notable moves made by the front office so far this summer. 

    Of course, Pelicans general manager Dell Demps made a big splash on February 20 when he acquired Cousins from the Sacramento Kings. The hope was pairing him with Anthony Davis would help lead the franchise into playoff contention, but the team stumbled with an 11-14 record after the deal to finish 34-48 overall. 

    Despite not adding any premier free agents to the mix this summer, Cousins and Davis will have an entire offseason to build their chemistry together and give the Pelicans one of the most dynamic frontcourt duos for a possible postseason push. 

