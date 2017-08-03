    Patrick Beverley Says He Requested Trade from Rockets Before Clippers Deal

    Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley revealed Thursday that he requested a trade from the Houston Rockets prior to the deal that sent him to L.A. 

    On The Woj Pod with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Dan Feldman of NBC Sports), Beverley said the following regarding Houston's decision to trade him to the Clippers as part of a package for point guard Chris Paul:

    "I asked for it. I asked for a bigger opportunity, a bigger chance to display my skills on a high level. And I was fortunate that the Rockets did really good with me and put me in a situation where I can thrive and be successful. They could have really dumped me anywhere, but they did right, and I respect them a lot for it."

    The 29-year-old Beverley spent the first five seasons of his career with the Rockets after failing to catch on with the Miami Heat out of college.

    Beverley was selected in the second round of the 2009 NBA draft out of Arkansas by the Los Angeles Lakers and traded to Miami, but he spent four seasons playing overseas.

    After signing with Houston, Beverley developed into a starter. He started 240 games over the course of five seasons and earned a reputation as a top-notch perimeter defender.

    He was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2013-14 before making the first team last season.

    In 2016-17, Beverley averaged 9.5 points and a career-high 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He also shot 42.0 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from long range.

    Beverley brings a different skill set to the table and has far fewer credentials than Paul, but he will have an opportunity to play big minutes for a new-look Clippers team.

